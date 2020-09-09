Veeries very best at hurricane prediction

After studying veeries for two decades, Christopher Heckscher realized these songbirds knew when a bad hurricane season was coming.
A veery is a small, brown, thrush, best known to birders for its cascading spiral of flute-like notes. Veeries summer in the mountains and forests from South Carolina north to Canada.
Heckscher, an ornithologist at Delaware State University, found during two decades of field observation the breeding behavior of a local population of veeries was a better predictor of the Atlantic hurricane season than the leading meteorological models, according to an article on Audubon.org.
The birds appeared to sense what the season had in store months before most tropical storms form.
Based on the veeries’ breeding behavior, Heckscher went public in 2018, when he predicted the hurricane season would be stronger than average, with an accumulated cyclone energy (ACE) between 70 and 150.
His prediction flew in the face of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, which had predicted a below-average season. The actual ACE ended up at 129 — right in the middle of the avian projection.
Heckscher stumbled upon his hurricane hypothesis when he compared breeding data with actual storm activity.
That analysis revealed the veeries had longer breeding seasons during years with relatively mild hurricane seasons and cut their nesting short in harsher years. They also laid more eggs during stormier years, apparently knowing they would not be able to produce as many broods.
This behavior may give the birds the ability to wait out a strong storm before crossing open water and still arrive at their wintering grounds on time.
Heckscher acknowledges his dataset was small — about 15 or 20 pairs per year of a single species. But his data cover a long period, and the relationship they show is statistically strong.
He hopes other scientists will check their records to see if the same pattern holds true for other species that migrate across the Gulf of Mexico and the Caribbean.
Heckscher hypothesizes that, while on their wintering grounds, veeries may notice precipitation patterns linked to the El Niño and La Niña cycles that influence hurricane activity.
Unfortunately, the vast majority of major hurricanes in the Atlantic form during peak migration season. As worsening climate change turbo-charges those storms, Heckscher and others worry hurricanes could be a growing threat to migratory birds.
Recent hurricanes already have decimated some nesting grounds in Florida and the Caribbean.
If further study confirms veeries and other birds are cutting short their breeding season, that could continue to erode populations of migratory birds, whose numbers already are shrinking due to habitat loss, predation, collisions and pollution.
In 2019, the veeries predicted a slightly above-average season with an ACE between 80 and 140, and two to four major hurricanes. They were right again.
While I couldn’t find a 2020 prediction by the birds, NOAA already has prepared us for an active season.
It’s clear the more we study the natural world, the more we should heed knowledge and advice from other species.
Shannon Brennan is a Central Virginia Master Naturalist, a Lynchburg Tree Steward and a volunteer for the Natural Bridge Appalachian Trail Club and the James River Association. She can be reached at shannonw481@gmail.com
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!