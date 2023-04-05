NanoTouch is based at 1053 E. London Park Drive in Forest and produced NanoSeptic Self-Cleaning Surfaces, which turn dirty, high-traffic touch points — such as door handles and countertops — into self-cleaning surfaces in the form of placemats, tissue boxes, counter mats and stickers placed on doors and handles.

In August 2020, the EPA received a tip recommending that NanoTouch and its website be evaluated for compliance with the Federal Insecticide, Fungicide and Rodenticide Act (FIFRA), which authorizes the Administrator of the EPA to issue an order prohibiting the sale, use, or removal of any pesticide or device whenever there is reason to believe that such pesticide or device is in violation of any provision of FIFRA, or the pesticide or device has been or is intended to be distributed or sold in violation of any provision of FIFRA.