Police say three people ages 30, 17 and 11 are dead in Nelson County after an SUV apparently tried to cross the Rockfish River but was swept away.
A Christmas Eve shooting in Appomattox County left a Concord man dead and another man facing a manslaughter charge.
A Madison Heights man died after a single-vehicle crash Christmas Day in Campbell County, police said.
The defendant in a Bedford County murder case who is accused of strangling a Forest woman in October has been extradited to Virginia from Nort…
A red train caboose has found its "retirement home" on 5th Street in downtown Lynchburg.
You can hear the Campbell Creek as it bubbles by from the front porch of the Watson’s Tyro vacation home, and the Appalachian Trail is only ab…
An Appomattox man died after a single-vehicle crash Monday in Appomattox County, police said.
R.S. Payne and T.C. Miller will go remote next week, LCS says
A Bedford man died after a single-vehicle crash early on Christmas Day, police said.
A suspect in the killings of four University of Idaho students was arrested in eastern Pennsylvania, a law enforcement official said Friday.
