Brown’s Heating & Air continues to find new ways to serve the community and provide quality services even in the face of the pandemic.

How long have you been in business?

We’re a local family owned and operated business that’s offered heating and air services for residential and commercial properties for 15 years. We’ve created a family atmosphere, and we want our customers to be comfortable, happy, and given a fair price.

Did you have to alter your business practices during the pandemic?

Oh, absolutely. We had to learn new ways to operate a business. Each day presented a learning experience to navigate. We had office staff that had to work from home while also homeschooling their children during the workday.

What were some of those changes?

We had to learn new ways to communicate and new ways to hold meetings. Beyond that, our employees who go out in the field are considered essential workers, so we put measures in place to protect both our employees and our customers. Our employees wear masks, have boot covers on their shoes, and carry the proper cleaning supplies.

What is your focus for 2021?

We learned a lot in 2020 about being a business: you often have to look outside the box. We’re carrying those lessons and methods with us. You can never learn enough, and continuing to learn is important. We’re always looking for new ideas to add to the HVAC industry.