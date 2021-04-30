First Citizens remains committed to building life-long relationships with customers, even in the face of a pandemic.

How did the pandemic affect your business practices?

We communicated to our customers that they could count on us and that the pandemic would not impact our ability to serve them. We were intentional about letting them know that we were open for business and here to help.

Will you be doing anything differently in the foreseeable future?

We’ll continue to focus on meeting our customers’ total financial needs. Over the years, we’ve helped people through economic ups and downs, and we’ll continue to do so.

What makes your bank different?

We combine the resources of a nationwide bank with the values that come from starting out as a community bank. First Citizens has been led for three generations by members of the same family. We’re one of the largest family-controlled banks in the country, which allows us to continue our legacy of stability and long-term thinking.

Are there any exciting changes or new products and/or services are on the horizon for First Citizens?

May is National Small Business Month, and we want to let small business owners know we’re on their side. We understand the challenges and opportunities faced by businesses and privately-owned companies working to build value for the future. We help with payroll, credit, cash management, and more.

For more information, stop in at one of First Citizens’ five Lynchburg locations or three Bedford County branches.

