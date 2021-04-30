In 2020, the country experienced shortages in toilet paper, hand sanitizer, desks--and volunteers for foster families.

The pandemic’s affect on the foster care world

Over 150 youth in the Lynchburg area are in need of foster care, but the ability to fulfill that need has decreased according to Katie Solvig, UMFS Resource Parent Recruiter. The 120 year old agency saw inquiries and interest dwindle as the pandemic dragged on. “We hypothesized that people had gone through so much already that it was hard to imagine having a child in foster care into your home.” And while several of UMFS’ foster families were able to adopt their foster children in 2020, those homes were closing for future placements.

Relentlessly pursuing solutions

UMFS focuses on serving teenagers and siblings, many of whom are high-risk, and finding homes for those children becomes more challenging the older they get. Solvig says that “20% of youth who age out have higher rates of suicide, become teen parents, or become homeless--these are alarming statistics.”

“We’re really working hard to support those who need support and don’t have all the tools for success,” she explains. UMFS teaches parents about how trauma affects the brain and trains parents on how to parent therapeutically. Solvig adds, “We relentlessly pursue solutions. If there’s a problem going on, we’re really going to tap into all the resources, collaborate, and see how to utilize our parents’ strengths to help these children.”

Serving Lynchburg in 2021

With that in mind, UMFS is expanding its kinship services program in Lynchburg and southwest Virginia. The organization is also collaborating with Lynchburg Sitters to create more tools for foster families.

In May, UMFS will launch a social media campaign for Foster Care Awareness Month, featuring a Monday Mythbuster series to dispel common misconceptions about foster care. Solvig says the agency is focused on serving the entire Lynchburg community. “We treat our foster parents, our staff, and our team like a family--we’re a village and it takes that village to raise a child.”

This content was produced in partnership with the advertising department. The news and editorial departments had no role in its creation or display.