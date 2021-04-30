In the mid-1970s, Dennis and Cheryl Rea opened Roanoke Valley Health Foods, a small specialty health foods store. Now, their sons Rob and Charlie run the family-owned business, now known as Nature’s Outlet. The company has expanded into 5 regional stores, including its newest location at the Graves Mill Shopping Center in Forest, VA.

Solutions tailored for each customer

Nature’s Outlet carries a wide range of specialty health foods and high-quality nutritional supplements and offers individualized consultations. They also have a focus on sourcing products that give people the best therapeutic benefit in order to address each individual’s unique health issues and nutritional needs. “We take what we know about these products to make the best possible recommendation for each customer,”said co-owner Charlie Rea. The aim is to offer custom solutions based on health needs and preferences.

Pandemic challenges

The pandemic presented many challenges, from a woman accidentally driving her car through the storefront at the Martinsville location in the spring of 2020 to customers not wanting to physically come into the store. A few employees were worried about exposure to COVID-19 and subsequently exposing family members to the virus.

Nature’s Outlet set out to address some of these challenges from the get-go. First, the company implemented curb service. They also provided flexibility in scheduling, even offering employees a quarantine hiatus. “I’m very pleased that we were able to accommodate every employee's personal preference and that they were able to make their choice to what suited them the best. It worked it out across all five locations!” said Rea.

Expertise, empathy, and custom service

The company also hired two new full-time employees at the new Forest store in 2020. One is a personal trainer who has a professional background in chemistry and offers nutrition consultations; the other is “a fitness-driven wizard when it comes to nutrition and product knowledge,” as Rea puts it, adding that “we don’t just hire people who are only passionate about healthy lifestyles--we are focused on hiring empathetic consultants with expertise in nutritional health.”

New products in store for 2021

One exciting development that emerged from the events of 2020 was the creation of a new product. In response to people’s interest and desires to boost their immune health, Nature’s Own collaborated with one of their suppliers to develop a comprehensive immune health supplement. Rea says Nature’s Outlet is among the first group of companies to market with this product, called Amplified Immunity. “We had that on our shelves within a month of COVID hitting,” says Rea.

The team at Nature’s Outlet wants people to focus on their core nutrition along with immune health. Rea says that from now until the end of the year that they’re putting the new products on sale. “When you buy two on sale, the third one is free. We will even give free samples, we believe so strongly in it,” he explained. “If you have the right nutrition and the right combination of products for your individual needs, we can give solutions to address your problems so that you’re healthier and feel better.”

This content was produced in partnership with the advertising department. The news and editorial departments had no role in its creation or display.