A long-time Bedford medical practice has a fresh look with new services, new methods of communication, and new faces, but still offers the same quality health care.

Michele Meinhart, FNP, has worked with Dr. Brian Buchanan since 2013. “A few years ago, he said, ‘Michele, one day I’ll want to slow down, and I hope you’ll want to buy my practice. I told him I’d think about it,” says Meinhart, who has a sub-specialty in dermatology and aesthetic medicine. Meinhart eventually bought the Bedford, VA practice from Buchanan in January.

Pandemic eff ects

Meinhart says that prior to and throughout the pandemic, the practice was beginning to shrink. To encourage patients to continue receiving important medical care during such an unprecedented time, the office pivoted to offer telemedicine services in 2020. Not only has this proven to be a convenient way to treat patients for acne, rosacea, and some other skin issues, but it has also benefited Dr. Buchanan’s elderly patients, many of whom are unable to leave home without extraordinary efforts on behalf of the families. Meinhart says that “this has been a godsend for them.”

It’s a new service, and it’s not their primary goal, but if fear, worry, or illness prohibits a patient from having an in-person visit, telehealth is a great alternative, she points out. “The pandemic also forced third-party payers to start reimbursing for telehealth services because they really weren’t doing that,” Meinhart points out.

The value of having an open mind.

The doctors and staff agree that one of the lessons learned over the course of the pandemic is the value of having an open mind. “It’s not business as usual, and it’s not going to be business as usual for some time,” says Meinhart. She believes that “we are forever changed as a community, and being able to communicate electronically is going to be key to the success of the business.” She noticed that--like the practice--people have been willing to learn some skills they didn’t have before. “Even my 90 year old father-in-law has an iPad now and knows how to Zoom!”

Moderniziation

Other developments are underway, including adding cosmetic medicine to the practice’s menu of services. “It hasn’t been offered here in the past,” explains Meinhart, adding that this new service has helped the practice to get it back on its feet again. Another nurse practitioner with a background in primary care and dermatology has joined the staff. Other changes coming to the practice include having a social media presence through Facebook and Instagram along with a new name: Medical Associates of Bedford.

To welcome new patients and introduce the Bedford community to their new offerings, Medical Associates of Bedford will host an open house on Wednesday, May 5 from 12-6. During this time, guests will receive tours of the building and free demonstrations of Botox and fillers along with appetizers, beverages, and the chance to win door prizes. The office is located on 1710 Whitfield Drive on the Centra campus’ lower medical building.

