For over 90 years, Cook & Minnis Funeral Home served the families of Altavista. Now, under the direction of Mr. Houston Walthall, the funeral home continues to operate with dignity and professionalism--just under a new name.

Determined to continue serving

Walthall, a veteran who served in the Marines, stepped into the role of interim director in January 2020 when the last Minnis passed away. Walthall and the staff were determined to carry on. They partnered with Steele Family Enterprises in Roanoke, a group who shares the same values and vision. “We united together, so we renamed ourselves as Unity Funeral Home and Cremation Services,” explained Walthall.

COVID required some changes

Walthall said that the funeral home still conducted business throughout 2020 but had to alter the way in which they did business. This included mandatory social distancing, mask wearing, and sanitization. Even the way guests signed the funeral guest book changed. “If someone signs the register, they either keep the pen or we sanitize the pen,” Walthall explained.

While CDC guidelines didn’t impact outdoor, gravesite services, they did limit indoor visitation. “We were able to allow ten people to enter the funeral home, and they had to exit a different door from the one they initially entered,” said Walthall.

Reaching out into the community

Unity appreciates the support of the community and likes to give back. They hosted a Trunk or Treat event at a shopping center down the road in Hurt, VA. This was a hit--“we lost count at 750!” Walthall said.” Unity also distributed pins for vets to wear on Veteran’s Day and handed out boxes of food during Thanksgiving to needy families. “We are here for everyone,” Walthall stresses, “it doesn’t matter your race, creed, color, or anything. We serve everyone with the same dignity.”

A move on the horizon

Unity is partnering with Centra Hospice for grief counseling services and is excited about moving into its new location on Main Street in Hurt, VA. The new 5,000 square foot facility is all on one level and has ample parking. It features a larger chapel, two viewing rooms, conference rooms, a foyer, and Wi-Fi. Unity plans to hold a big grand opening to celebrate its new space later this spring.

