Dr. Carrie Cobb and Dr. Kristen Cobb Kuk are sisters who have provided dermatologic care in separate Lynchburg offices for over five years. In 2020, they opened a practice together.

What brought you to Lynchburg?

We grew up in a small city in upstate New York, but our mom is here, and this is home for us. We feel a strong connection to this community and this area, and we plan to keep our families here.

Was it a long-held dream to have your own practice together?

Yes! And now that we’re working in the same office, we can typically offer patients back-to-back appointments to fulfill both their general dermatology and aesthetic needs in one visit. We’ve loved being able to share the same clinical space. The carpooling and having lunch together is the icing on the cake!

When did you open the practice?

Well, we started this practice during the pandemic, so that in and of itself is a bit unusual. We had planned to start a practice together before the pandemic hit, so when it did, we continued with our plans, but we obviously had to make some adjustments.

What pandemic-related adjustments did you have to make?

Thoughtfully opening during the pandemic allowed us to establish policies and a workflow that is mindful of patient safety and privacy. For example, we had longer appointment times and fewer appointment slots to start, which allowed us to keep the number of patients in the office at any one time down to a minimum. Even though we are hopeful the pandemic will come to a swift end, there are some policies we will likely keep because they do translate into better patient care. This, for us, has been the blessing of opening during this otherwise challenging time.

What services do you offer?

We offer general dermatology services, which includes cancer screenings, full body checks, and diagnosis and treatment of many skin conditions: warts, psoriasis, acne, hair loss, nail problems, eczema, and dermatitis, and more. On the aesthetic side of our practice, we offer botox and filler injections, chemical peels, microneedling, IPL, and laser treatments for hair reduction, redness or vascular conditions, brown or age spots, tattoo removal, and laser resurfacing.

What are you doing to welcome patients in 2021?

We try to accommodate patient's schedules by offering later appointments, and we also offer televisits for high-risk individuals who feel they cannot be out during the pandemic, when appropriate. We truly want our patients to feel they belong here, are comfortable in our space, and have open communication with us and our staff while being confident in our ability to meet their needs and their own standards for care. We pride ourselves on being kind, thorough, and willing to take the time to answer questions and make patients feel comfortable.

Are there any exciting developments on the horizon for Cobb Dermatology?

Yes! We recently acquired a laser and microneedling with radiofrequency, which allows us to offer more treatments for a wider range of skin conditions. We’re hopeful that we can have an open house to celebrate our opening sometime this year to showcase our new practice.

Cobb Dermatology is committed to providing the best dermatologic and aesthetic services in the area. Their office is on Tate Springs Road in Lynchburg, VA.

This content was produced in partnership with the advertising department. The news and editorial departments had no role in its creation or display.