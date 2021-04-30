Jimmy Miller is an associate broker with John Stewart Walker and has been selling real estate in the area for the past ten years. While he’s not a new face in Lynchburg real estate, Miller has been helping clients in a new way as of late.

What makes your real estate business unique?

I have a life-long background in real estate. Before becoming an agent, I was a land surveyor, and I focused on title and boundary issues. I was also a contractor and started flipping homes through the down market. I’ve been on both sides of the transaction many times myself, so I empathize with my clients.

Do you offer any kind of unique services?

I’m still a licensed surveyor and contractor, so I’m adept at reading plats and helping others to understand boundary lines. Having experience in surveying, contracting, and purchasing and selling real estate of my own--these kinds of things are really helpful in assisting clients when it’s time for them to buy or sell residential property.

For example, early in 2020, I served several clients who wanted to list their homes but knew that they needed to make repairs before putting their properties on the market.These homeowners were hesitant to list even though they had to move. I was able to come in, evaluate the properties, and help the homeowners make a plan, do the numbers, and see what was possible. I really enjoyed helping my clients, and I realized this kind of consultation would be one he would be able to provide for his clients.

Did the pandemic effect business?

In a way. People still needed to sell their homes even in the midst of the pandemic, whether it was to move back home to take care of family or to take a new job that required a move. I maintained and conducted business, but the pandemic translated into fewer face-to-face interactions with people, and I started taking more listings for land and acreage during this time as well.

Are we in a buyer’s or seller’s market?

We’re definitely in a seller’s market right now. If you need to sell your house--or even just been thinking about it--do it now!

What’s important for buyers to know in a seller’s market?

In today’s low-inventory market, it’s more important than ever to find a good realtor--whether you’re selling or buying. Finding a good realtor should be the first step you take in this climate in order to know right away when something that meets your criteria hits the market.Also, there are a lot more houses for sale by owner, so don’t hesitate to look at those properties with your realtor.

This content was produced in partnership with the advertising department. The news and editorial departments had no role in its creation or display.