Explore VA: Vineyards with a view in Nelson County

The Monticello American Viticultural Area has undoubtedly become one of the most popular tourist attractions for wine lovers across the commonwealth and beyond.
The Monticello AVA includes most of the counties of Albemarle, Fluvanna, Greene, Orange and Nelson and because of its hot climate and sometimes unpredictable weather, wine making can be tricky here.
But thanks to its diverse terrain and stellar vintners, Virginia wines no longer fly under the radar.
Any Nelson County winery is best not to be missed but a few of these vineyards have a view that cannot be passed up. Where else can you sit and sip in the fruits of vintner’s labor while also viewing where it came from at the same time?
Valley Road Vineyards is located at the northern end of Nelson 151 — the gateway to the Rockfish Valley.
In 2016, the founders purchased the tract based on the hillside’s potential for planting a vineyard. But on their first trek to the top of the vineyard, they realized how truly spectacular the property is.
The view south down the Rockfish Valley is unique — taking in both the valley to the left and Blue Ridge Mountains to the right.
From virtually every spot on the property including in the vineyard, the lawn where couples get married, the deck of the barn or sitting on the tasting room patio — the views of the Rockfish Valley, the Blue Ridge Mountains and the adjacent lake are stunning.
In fact, according to Barbara Joynes, co-owner of Valley Road Vineyards, a tradition has been created with wedding couples: following their ceremony, she takes the couple — in their fancy dress — to the top of the vineyard where their photographer memorializes the moment and the view like no other.
“It’s a four-season view that can be enjoyed in many ways with one of our wines or fun summer beverages,” she said. “In the summer, guests flock to the breezy barn deck with a Frosé — a frozen Rosé drink — and in cooler months, you’ll find folks around the fire-pit on the patio with a glass of red wine or a warm mulled wine.”
At Afton Mountain Vineyards, winemakers like to boast that “grapes don’t grow in ugly places.”
“Our views are spectacular,” owner Elizabeth Smith said. “Guests are surrounded by vineyards backed by mountain views. The pavilion overlooks our vineyards and the only section without mountain views is our 13-acre lake. It’s typically breezy here, so it’s usually a fantastic place to spend an afternoon with a bottle of wine and friends.”
Afton Mountain Vineyards has a total of 160 acres with 25 acres of vineyards.
Visitors are welcome Thursday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Its greeter station at the top of the driveway by the Chardonnay block welcomes visitors with information sheets and parking directions.
Currently its Tasting House remains closed, but staff are serving at the bar in the glass-enclosed pavilion.
The building provides shade and has about 50% of panels open with ceiling fans and air conditioning, making it a great place to enjoy wine in the shade.
The lawn and patio are open as well and the winery is offering socially-distanced tables with umbrellas and guests are welcome to bring their own chairs too.
All wines are produced on the property from the vineyard’s estate-grown grapes.
“Our focus is on premium dry wines,” Smith said. “We offer four white wines, Rosé and seven red wines for bottle sales. We currently have self-guided tasting flights available which include five wines and an individual serving of crackers. They’ve been so well received; everyone enjoys talking through the wines with their friends and family at their table!”
During COVID-19, masks are required whenever guests are not seated and groups of no more than six people, and no one younger than 21, are allowed at the winery at this time.
Like most other vineyards in the Nelson County area, Veritas Vineyard & Winery in Afton is a family affair.
Andrew and Patricia Hodson run the 20-year-old business alongside their three children, Emily, George and Chloe. It is there on the 50 acres of land in the foothills of the Blue Ridge that they produce red, white and sparkling wine and host weddings and events each year.
The winery offers plenty of groomed lawn space for groups to lay a blanket and picnic down or take up post at one of the many picnic tables set up on the property.
If that isn’t enough, the winery also has a large deck with tables to take in the relaxing view of the mountains and vines.
There is a reason that Delfosse Vineyards & Winery is one of Mother Nature’s favorite vineyards — the stunning views.
Nestled in a tranquil valley in Faber surrounded by three mountains, views from the tasting room often include dozens of bluebirds, hummingbirds and a resident pair of blue herons.
From the lakeside lawn, visitors are surrounded on all sides by terraced vineyards climbing the mountains encircling the valley.
“My favorite thing about the view is the vast scale, the huge expanse mixed in with the history of it all, looking at mountains that are a billion years old planted with grape vines soaking it all up,” Adrienne Albers, co-owner of the vineyard said.
