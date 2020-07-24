Explore VA: Vineyards with a view in Nelson County

The Monticello American Viticultural Area has undoubtedly become one of the most popular tourist attractions for wine lovers across the commonwealth and beyond.

The Monticello AVA includes most of the counties of Albemarle, Fluvanna, Greene, Orange and Nelson and because of its hot climate and sometimes unpredictable weather, wine making can be tricky here.

But thanks to its diverse terrain and stellar vintners, Virginia wines no longer fly under the radar.

Any Nelson County winery is best not to be missed but a few of these vineyards have a view that cannot be passed up. Where else can you sit and sip in the fruits of vintner’s labor while also viewing where it came from at the same time?

Valley Road Vineyards is located at the northern end of Nelson 151 — the gateway to the Rockfish Valley.

In 2016, the founders purchased the tract based on the hillside’s potential for planting a vineyard. But on their first trek to the top of the vineyard, they realized how truly spectacular the property is.

The view south down the Rockfish Valley is unique — taking in both the valley to the left and Blue Ridge Mountains to the right.

From virtually every spot on the property including in the vineyard, the lawn where couples get married, the deck of the barn or sitting on the tasting room patio — the views of the Rockfish Valley, the Blue Ridge Mountains and the adjacent lake are stunning.

In fact, according to Barbara Joynes, co-owner of Valley Road Vineyards, a tradition has been created with wedding couples: following their ceremony, she takes the couple — in their fancy dress — to the top of the vineyard where their photographer memorializes the moment and the view like no other.