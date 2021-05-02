Footsie
Related to this story
Most Popular
A Lynchburg woman died after a train struck her Monday evening in Campbell County, state police said.
The struggle to hire is real: Lynchburg-area businesses seeking more employees but coming up short as COVID restrictions lighten
Many businesses in the area are having trouble hiring right now — it’s a problem across every sector, from retail to restaurants and manufactu…
A man fell to his death Sunday morning from the railroad trestle at Riverside Park in Lynchburg, police said.
- Updated
WASHINGTON, Va. (AP) — A four-day search for a New Jersey teenager who went missing in a Virginia national park has been suspended after autho…
New life will soon be breathed into the former Travelodge motel downtown as Maddox & Son Construction makes plans for condominiums.
Stable COVID-19 caseloads not a positive sign, UVa says. With more vaccines, the numbers should be dropping.
In some respects, measures of the pandemic have leveled out in Virginia. Ordinarily that would be a sign of encouragement. However, with ongoing vaccinations, these numbers should be dropping more rapidly, the latest University of Virginia report states.
Bonsai farming is 50% horticulture and 50% philosophy, according to Julian Adams.
Three decades after students last roamed the halls of the former school on Phelps Road in Madison Heights, a “leap of faith” project to conver…
Two men were shot Monday morning near Montvale and one has died, according to law enforcement, leading to a brief lockdown of schools in the area.
The Lakeside Drive bridge project is moving along on schedule, with project completion slated for June 2023, and traffic set to shift off of the existing Lakeside Drive and onto the new alignment in late 2021.