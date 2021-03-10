For Love of Nature: Celebrate spring with trees

Birds are courting, frogs are peeping, trees are budding and flowers blooming.
The vernal equinox arrives March 20, a great time for your springtime thoughts to turn to the value of trees.
The Lynchburg Tree Stewards, a group of voluteers who help maintain trees in city rights-of-way, and the Department of Parks and Recreation have several events in March and April that focus on life-giving trees.
Without oxygen-producing and carbon-sequestering trees, life as we know it would not exist. Trees provide so much: chemicals that reduce stress and promote health, food, wood, medicine, shade, stormwater absorption, wildlife habitat and beauty.
On March 20, Lynchburg’s urban forester, Sarah Hagan, is offering a homeowners tree workshop from 10 a.m. to noon at Miller Park. She will discuss the best strategies for selecting, planting and maintaining trees.
The workshop will include what native trees are best for wildlife, what trees are best for shade and how to prevent stormwater runoff, which carries pollutants into our creeks and rivers.
The workshop will conclude with a tree planting demonstration. Meet near the Aviary on Grove Street and wear a mask. The program is free but registration is required at lynchburgparksandrec.com.
Just two days later on March 22, Hagan is offering a “Growing Kids and Trees” riparian buffer planting in partnership with 4-H and Virginia Tech Extension. The program will teach kids the importance of trees as they plant saplings along the banks of Blackwater Creek at Hollins Mill Park.
Riparian buffers are those areas along streams, rivers and lakes that help slow runoff into the water and help stabilize banks to prevent erosion. Shade is particularly important in helping regulate water temperature for some species, like trout.
Participants will take home a seedling to plant. Groups will be staggered to allow for social distancing. To reserve a spot, email kelsey120@vt.edu or call (434) 455-3745.
In April, there are two ways to celebrate Arbor Day on April 30. The Lynchburg Trees Stewards are offering a walk through Old City Cemetery from 10 a.m. to noon ending with a tree planting. Learn about early spring tree identification and enjoy the tremendous variety of trees, bushes and flowers at the cemetery.
The Tree Stewards are also helping Parks and Recreation with a 4 p.m. celebration in Riverside Park, where a new tree will be planted to replace the Sesquicentennial Tree planted in 1937 that had to be removed due to rot. Tree activities and crafts, along with a slice of the oak and a limited supply of saplings will be offered.
Again, both programs are free but registration is required at lynchburgparksandrec.com.
While many folks say fall is the best time to plant trees because they have time to establish roots over winter, trees can be planted in the spring as long as they are watered regularly.
If you’re interested in becoming a Lynchburg Tree Steward, please contact me at shannonw481@gmail.com.
Shannon Brennan is a Central Virginia Master Naturalist, a Lynchburg Tree Steward and a volunteer for the Natural Bridge Appalachian Trail Club and the James River Association. She can be reached at shannonw481@gmail.com.