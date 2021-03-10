For Love of Nature: Celebrate spring with trees

Riparian buffers are those areas along streams, rivers and lakes that help slow runoff into the water and help stabilize banks to prevent erosion. Shade is particularly important in helping regulate water temperature for some species, like trout.

Participants will take home a seedling to plant. Groups will be staggered to allow for social distancing. To reserve a spot, email kelsey120@vt.edu or call (434) 455-3745.

In April, there are two ways to celebrate Arbor Day on April 30. The Lynchburg Trees Stewards are offering a walk through Old City Cemetery from 10 a.m. to noon ending with a tree planting. Learn about early spring tree identification and enjoy the tremendous variety of trees, bushes and flowers at the cemetery.

The Tree Stewards are also helping Parks and Recreation with a 4 p.m. celebration in Riverside Park, where a new tree will be planted to replace the Sesquicentennial Tree planted in 1937 that had to be removed due to rot. Tree activities and crafts, along with a slice of the oak and a limited supply of saplings will be offered.

Again, both programs are free but registration is required at lynchburgparksandrec.com.