The Forest-based nonprofit World Help is working with partner agencies to offer emergency essentials to people affected by the recent earthquakes in Turkey and Syria.

Such items include blankets, tents, warm clothing, coats, diapers, food, shelter, clean water and medical care. The Christian humanitarian group said in a news release it will work with local partners on the ground to determine where the greatest need is.

"Thousands have died and many more thousands are injured,” World Help President Noel Brewer Yeatts said in the release. “World Help exists for such a time as this. We are helping to provide emergency essentials so people, families and communities in these cities can find hope and healing.”

World Help is accepting donations specifically to help earthquake victims; such donations will provide money to the group's partners in Syria and Turkey, who will then provide the aid to those in need. For more information, visit WorldHelp.net/earthquake.