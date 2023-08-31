September 29, 1942 August 29, 2023

Gene (Milk Man) Randolph Saunders, 80, of Bedford, passed away on Tuesday, August 29, 2023. He was born on Tuesday, September 29, 1942, to the late Claude Delmar Saunders & Virginia Overstreet Saunders. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Harriet Ann Mitchell Saunders; grandson, Cody Saunders & son, Dale Saunders.

Gene was a self employed milk hauler and an avid farmer.

He is survived by his daughter, Donna Jones; granddaughter, Jessica Fark (Austin); grandson, Dakota Nichols; three great-grandchildren; sister, Marie Batten (Lin); special friends, Barry & Faye Martin, Gene & Cathy Logwood, Wayne & Kathy Whitworth; numerous nieces & nephews.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Centra Hospice, 1621 Whitfield Drive, #C, Bedford, VA, 24523.

A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, September 1, 2023, at Morgans Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Wayne Murphy officiating. The family will receive friends from 5 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, August 31, 2023, at Updike Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Bedford.