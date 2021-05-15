You can fill out an adoption application online on our official website.Gremlin is looking for a home where he can... View on PetFinder
Glenn Youngkin, the multimillionaire businessman who sought to cast himself as a political outsider with the best chance to challenge Democratic power, will represent Republicans in the race to become Virginia’s next governor.
Two people died following a single-vehicle crash Friday on Virginia 26 in Appomattox County, according to Virginia State Police.
The matriarch of the Woodruff’s Store: Café and Pie Shop and a staple in the Amherst County community, Mary Fannie Woodruff, died Tuesday at age 104.
Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam on Tuesday declared a state of emergency in Virginia because of gasoline supply disruptions caused by a cyberattack on a key East Coast fuel pipeline.
City’s Regal movie theater to reopen Friday
An Amherst resident is seeking to turn Virginia’s House 24 district blue for the first time in nearly four decades.
One person is being treated for serious injuries following a Thursday afternoon crash in Nelson County.
Our latest batch of public records: property transfers for Lynchburg and the surrounding counties, plus building permits for Appomattox County.
The possibility of a summer surge of COVID-19 infections easily could vary across the commonwealth, based on vaccine acceptance.
Virginia is officially removing the mask mandate for people who are fully vaccinated following federal guidance released Thursday afternoon. Gov. Ralph Northam also plans to end all COVID-19 gathering and capacity limits in two weeks on May 28.
