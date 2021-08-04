Group of teenagers build water monitoring systems for area creeks, streams

Spontarelli said there’s potential in the future to add more sensors.

“These are sort of like the first three basic measurements that Water Resources needs and then they can go in and edit them or add different sensors or if there’s a concern about a certain chemical in the water then they can test those things as well,” she said.

Nancy Lilly, stormwater outreach coordinator at Water Resources, said the partnership was an idea to introduce students to both the coding side of a project and the environmental importance of monitoring and data collections.

“So it’s a pretty cool way for our department to partner with that fabulous nonprofit,” she said.

With the public now able to view what’s happening in the creeks and rivers, Lilly said it’s a great opportunity for other educators to check out the data.

“We’re hoping to have a lot more opportunities for people of all ages to volunteer with us and contribute in the future so that’s something that people can look out for if this sparks their curiosity,” she said.

Vector Space works to get students engaged in real-world issues and real-world problem solving, she said.