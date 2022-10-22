Tags
A Dollar General store is currently under construction at the intersection of U.S. 221 and Enterprise Drive, where a Walgreens once was.
Step inside the Farmhouse and you’ll be welcomed as part of the family.
Mystified Outer Banks tourists witnessed a bizarre act of nature Friday, Oct. 14, as fish began flinging themselves onto the beach at Ocracoke Island. Multiple videos shared on social media show the ocean appeared to boil with fish as they tumbled over each other in the surf. The so-called “bluefish blitz” concluded with thousands of dying fish piled on the sand, flopping up and down as ...
A Campbell County man who previously pleaded guilty to raping a 12-year-old Appomattox girl in 2008 pleaded guilty Thursday to a felony count of taking indecent liberties with a minor.
New synthetics are estimated to be several times more deadly than fentanyl, and show a worrying resistance to Narcan.
Lynchburg police are searching for two suspects in connection with an armed robbery Sunday night at the Quik-E Food Store on Lakeside Drive.
Gavin Alexander Miller, 18, of Lynchburg has died of injuries sustained in an Oct. 15 motorcycle crash, police said Friday.
A new bistro operated by a husband-and-wife duo has opened up in the bottom of Apocalypse Cidery & Winery.
A North Carolina man is charged with second-degree murder in connection with the homicide of a Bedford County woman, authorities said Friday.
One person was found dead and another was injured during a house fire Tuesday morning in the 1200 block of Early Street, authorities said.
