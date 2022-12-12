Heavy police presence at Bedford Walmart

Walmart in the town of Bedford has a heavy police presence on scene, according to the Bedford Police Department’s official Twitter feed.

At 3:30 p.m. Monday several police vehicles blocked both front entrances to the store.

Barbara North, of Bedford, was shopping at about 1 p.m. when she said store employees told customers they had to vacate the store. North said she had not finished her order and customers had to leave on the spot without completing their orders. North still was waiting get back in the store as she sat parked in the store’s lot shortly before 3:30 p.m.

The department asks the public to avoid the area in the shopping center on U.S. 460 in the town as officers investigate the matter. The department will give updates as more information becomes available, according to the Twitter post.