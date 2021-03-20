Hundreds in Atlanta rally against hate after spa shootings

She also participated in protests last summer against racial injustice and police brutality. "I'm tired of having to be out here every year to fight the same fight," she said.

Bernard Dong, a 24-year-old student from China at Georgia Tech, said he came out to the protest across from the Capitol to demand rights not just for Asians but for all minorities. "Many times Asian people are too silent, but times change," he said.

Dong said he was "angry and disgusted" about the shootings, and the violence that persists in 2021 against Asians, minorities and women.

Otis Wilson, a 38-year-old photographer who's Black, said people need to pay attention to the discrimination those of Asian descent face. "We went through this last year with the Black community, and we're not the only ones who go through this," he said.

Camden Hunt, a 28-year-old Black woman, said she first got involved in activism in her native Baltimore. She previously attended protests over the death of Freddie Gray, a Black man who suffered a broken neck in police custody in Baltimore in 2015, triggering riots and protests that year. She moved to Atlanta four years ago and got involved in community organizing, last summer pulling together an event to support Black women victimized by police violence.

Hunt came out to the rally Saturday to "show Black and Asian solidarity." She said she was heartened by the diverse crowd: "I think it's amazing. I look out and I see people of all shades and ages and backgrounds."