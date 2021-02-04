Iconic Bedford building played role as home, hospital, shelter and more

Situated on a hill overlooking Bedford’s East Main Street sits a distinctive mansion, named for its most prominent feature — its massive columns.
The Bedford Columns, part of Entwined Events’ wedding venue portfolio, spent just a brief part of its existence as a private residence.
For the majority of its 173-year history, the home has welcomed the Bedford community through its doors, first as a boys preparatory school and later in its life as a senior living center and now as a wedding venue.
Bedford Columns has held a commanding presence on Main Street since its construction, but its namesake — the round, fluted twin columns flanking the portico with their squared cousins standing behind — wasn’t part of the original construction.
The Bedford Columns began its long history in 1848 not as a private home but as a college preparatory school for Bedford area boys. It lacked the wraparound porch, the Juliet balcony, and the 26-foot columns.
“Everyone in Bedford at that time — I’m told; I’m not that old — called it ‘The Box on the Hill’ because it had none of the columns or gables or porches,” said Mark Creasey, director of events and catering sales/creative director for Entwined Events.
The building’s purpose changed after the start of the Civil War, becoming a Confederate hospital, at times housing up to 200 wounded soldiers.
“One of the pieces of history about the house is on the upstairs interior,” Creasey said. “The original ladder to the attic was saved. ... There’s an old Bedford tale that during one of the ... raids on Lynchburg or Bedford, that ammunition for the Confederacy was actually stored in the attic of the hospital, because they figured they wouldn’t raid a hospital.”
After the war, the big box on the hill sat abandoned for years — that is, until Dr. Walter Lyle purchased the building to create a home for his wife, Essie.
The estate then had a dual purpose — the first floor served as Lyle’s Pharmacy, and the remainder of the house became the couple’s home. The pharmacy became a fixture in the Bedford community.
“And Mrs. Lyle was who they credit for adding all of its big columns and gables,” Creasey said. “She refused to live in ‘The Box on the Hill.’”
Upon his death, Lyle left the estate to a trust, and it became the Trust Home for Women, serving as a shelter.
Brian and Vickie Runk purchased the estate in 1993, and it became part of the Runk & Pratt Senior Living Communities.
In 2006, after the construction of the Runk & Pratt facility at Smith Mountain Lake, the Runks decided the estate needed a purpose more befitting its grandeur — as a venue for weddings and celebrations.
The massive columns stand out, bright white against the creamy stucco facade of the mansion. Burgundy shutters that match the concrete porch frame the windows.
Creasey loves that front porch and the balcony protruding above it from the second story. From that balcony, he said, the view of the Peaks of Otter is amazing.
“There’s just something about it when you stand on the porch — those columns reach probably 26 feet,” Creasey said. “They’re just massive and it just makes you feel small. I’m a big guy and it makes me feel small.”
Inside the front door is a long entry hall lined with pale turquoise upholstered chairs and lit by a massive crystal chandelier. The walls are a modeled gold color and the ceiling is painted to look like the sky, with little Cupid-like cherubs looking down from various vantage points.
The entryway leads to the grand staircase, framed in an archway.
Creasey likes to compare the various Entwined Events wedding venues to the castles of Disney princesses to make it easier for brides to remember.
“I call that one Cinderella’s castle because it’s pale blue and silver and there’s lots of glass and mirrors everywhere,” Creasey said. “And it’s got a ginormous staircase in the middle and big chandelier. Baby angels and cherubs upon the ceiling. It’s everything you would think of a really old estate home.”
To the right of the foyer is the bridal suite, a crisp, white space full of mirrors and light for a bride to prepare for the wedding. To the left is the dining room and the parlor, where Creasey said families tend to gather on the wedding day. There’s also a cinema with movie theater-style seating.
The second floor landing, lined with couches, leads out to the large Juliet balcony. The walls are framed to mimic the portico out front, and the ceiling in this hallway also features cherub murals.
There are five bedrooms on the second floor and one of them is used as the honeymoon suite. Each room has its own ensuite, air-conditioning unit, television, and coded door locks, just like a hotel. One bedroom is decorated in royal pops of purple and another features icy blues.
Beyond the historic portion is a breezeway that connects to the ballroom — repurposed from what once was the activity center from its tenure as a senior living center.
The yard features an outdoor fountain and pergola where the wedding ceremonies take place.
The house also serves as a bed and breakfast and groups also rent the facility for large meetings and gatherings.
“It’s kind of a versatile space but it does have a very long history,” Creasey said.
In years past, Bedford Columns played host to community brunches, and Christmas events. That’s something, Creasey said, they hope to bring back to the historic space.
Creasey said the house doesn’t have an official designation but still is a piece of the historical fabric of the Bedford community.
“It’s been a fixture of Bedford since 1848,” Creasey said. “It’s lasted that long and still looks how it looks and it still gets enjoyed now by the community like it did back then, whether it was the school for boys or, you know, its darker days as a Confederate hospital.”
“Now, it brings families together for weddings,” Creasey said. “... It’s always had some type of role in the community. It’s never been just a home. Lots of homes in Bedford or Lynchburg just sit there. You just look at the outside for centuries. But this one, people have actually been in. The Bedford community knows the inside of that house.”
