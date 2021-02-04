Creasey said the house doesn’t have an official designation but still is a piece of the historical fabric of the Bedford community.

“It’s been a fixture of Bedford since 1848,” Creasey said. “It’s lasted that long and still looks how it looks and it still gets enjoyed now by the community like it did back then, whether it was the school for boys or, you know, its darker days as a Confederate hospital.”

“Now, it brings families together for weddings,” Creasey said. “... It’s always had some type of role in the community. It’s never been just a home. Lots of homes in Bedford or Lynchburg just sit there. You just look at the outside for centuries. But this one, people have actually been in. The Bedford community knows the inside of that house.”

PHOTOS: Iconic Bedford building played role as home, hospital, shelter and more

Situated on a hill overlooking Bedford’s East Main Street sits a distinctive mansion, named for its most prominent feature — its massive column.

The Bedford Columns, part of Entwined Events’ wedding venue portfolio, spent just a brief part of its existence as a private residence.