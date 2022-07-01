Isaiah - Not at the Shelter

You can fill out an adoption application online on our official website."Mama, let's play!" Isaiah is a Maltese, eight years... View on PetFinder
The Lynchburg facility of KDC/One, a global manufacturer of personal beauty and home care items, will close in about 18 months at the end of 2023.
A new downtown business, Day & Night, will open on Commerce Street before the end of summer and will offer brunch, lunch, dinner and late …
RUSTBURG — A Lynch Station man convicted of fatally shooting a man near Altavista and throwing his body in a pond was sentenced Wednesday to l…
Lynchburg-based Craft Automotive Group announced it has agreed to sell its three vehicle dealerships to the Charlottesville-based Carter Myers…
Lynchburg City Council unanimously voted Tuesday to approve a permit for Liberty University that will allow the school to build a lighted 4,12…
The Lynchburg Police Department is in contact with state and federal law enforcement and has begun receiving tips after vandalism and property…
At age 15, Amherst County Public Safety Director Sam Bryant responded to his first of countless emergency services calls, a motor vehicle cras…
A new downtown Bedford business is giving customers three-fold the offerings, with shopping, art and food.
A pedestrian was fatally struck Tuesday night in Amherst County, police said.
“They went back to clean up and salvage what they could after the worst flooding in the history of the Roanoke Valley had left behind a path of destruction and millions of dollars in damage.”
