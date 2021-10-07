Jackson - At the Shelter

You can fill out an adoption application online on our official website.This is Jackson. He is a 10 week old... View on PetFinder
The courtroom legend is back on the bench on IMDb TV and as tough as ever.
The Monacan Indian Nation recently purchased more than 1,000 acres on Laurel Cliff Road in Monroe for $5.5 million, a move that ties into the …
Our latest batch of public records: property transfers for Lynchburg and the surrounding counties, plus building permits for Campbell County.
Two Bedford residents died after a two-vehicle crash Tuesday, police said.
A 2003 graduate of E.C. Glass, Jones said the school has “always been home,” and he’d hoped for years to be given the responsibility of leading either the boys or girls basketball programs.
RUSTBURG — Blink and you might lose track of her.
A motorcyclist died Tuesday following a Bedford County crash the previous Thursday, police said.
An Appomattox County Board of Supervisors candidate and his wife were indicted Wednesday on fraud charges related to his campaign.
Matthew Holbrook, 39, is vying for the District 2 seat on the school board as a write-in candidate.
Up until 2011, Lynchburg was wholly encapsulated within the 23rd House of Delegates District and 23rd State Senate District.
