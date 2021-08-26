Jake Blue - At the Shelter

You can fill out an adoption application online on our official website. PLEASE NOTE: This pet has been posted by... View on PetFinder
We’ve had to say goodbye to some beloved musicians, athletes, actors and more. Here's a look at the stars we've lost so far in 2021, through July.
Four school divisions in the Lynchburg area reported 57 new cases of COVID-19 this week.
Amherst County voters will decide in the Nov. 2 election if a Richmond-based company can proceed with constructing a Rosie’s Gaming Emporium i…
The Virginia Police Benevolent Association says it is working with state lawmakers to draft legislation banning ticket-writing quotas for law enforcement agencies across the state.
Amherst County High School was closed Tuesday after "several" COVID-19 cases were reported Monday evening, the school division said.
The number of COVID-19 patients needing hospitalization in Lynchburg continues to climb rapidly.
Rookies is coming to Rivermont.
The surveillance video from a Target store in Midlothian appears to show a disturbing scene: a teenage girl approaches an SUV that has slowed to a stop outside the store and, after a conversation with someone inside, walks to the rear of the vehicle, where she suddenly is grabbed by one of the passengers and placed into the trunk area.
When Etta Legner first looked at her little home on Timber Lake, she said fell in love.
The Virginia Department of Health has recommended Amherst County Public Schools temporarily close all of its secondary schools starting Thursd…
