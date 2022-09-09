Tags
A U.S. attorney said the pair were members of "the organization that is primarily responsible and is the primary supplier of narcotics here to the Central Virginia area, including the City of Lynchburg."
Sporting goods store and a new Chipotle’s slated for Lynchburg
HATTIESBURG, Miss. — Charlie Brewer’s first start in a Liberty uniform lasted 10 plays over two drives against Southern Miss.
Campbell County authorities are investigating after a man was found dead behind the wheel of a vehicle Monday.
The Campbell County Sheriff's Office said it has arrested a suspect in connection with a recent homicide.
A Lynchburg man pled guilty in Campbell Circuit Court to one felony charge and one misdemeanor charge related to indecent exposures which occurred in Campbell County last February.
A lawsuit against Centra Health centered on a January 2016 shooting that paralyzed an Amherst County man in the process of seeking psychiatric…
Amherst, LCA, E.C. Glass and Jefferson Forest also were victorious Friday.
Students' return to classrooms across the Lynchburg region brings a degree of pre-pandemic normalcy, but schools continue to grapple with the effects of isolation and remote learning on children’s well-being.
HATTIESBURG, Miss. — Kendy Charles and the Liberty defensive line were asked five times to stop the Southern Miss offense inside the 5-yard li…
