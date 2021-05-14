Jasmine
Related to this story
Most Popular
Glenn Youngkin, the multimillionaire businessman who sought to cast himself as a political outsider with the best chance to challenge Democratic power, will represent Republicans in the race to become Virginia’s next governor.
Two people died following a single-vehicle crash Friday on Virginia 26 in Appomattox County, according to Virginia State Police.
An Amherst resident is seeking to turn Virginia’s House 24 district blue for the first time in nearly four decades.
Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam on Tuesday declared a state of emergency in Virginia because of gasoline supply disruptions caused by a cyberattack on a key East Coast fuel pipeline.
The matriarch of the Woodruff’s Store: Café and Pie Shop and a staple in the Amherst County community, Mary Fannie Woodruff, died Tuesday at age 104.
The sound of lightning crackling down the street sent former Lynchburg City Councilmember Turner Perrow rushing back to his home one street ov…
Rotted rock, deep cuts create unstable landscape that leads to slides, experts say.
The possibility of a summer surge of COVID-19 infections easily could vary across the commonwealth, based on vaccine acceptance.
Words and tears flow out of Glenwood Burley as he describes his upbringing in rural Amherst County and confronting demons from his past.
At its Monday night meeting, the Campbell County School Board approved modifying the division's adopted calendar for the 2020-21 school year — moving the last day of school for all students to June 2.