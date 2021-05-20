Kody
Lynchburg resident and public servant Leighton B. Dodd died peacefully Sunday night, his family said. He was 90 years old.
UPDATE: Virginia State Police have identified the man who died after a crash Monday on the Carter Glass Memorial Bridge.
Crews in Forest responded early Sunday to a wreck involving a car carrying eight occupants, six of whom were ejected from the vehicle, officials said, but little additional information has been released.
Amherst school board declines supervisors' invitation on equity lesson chat, seeks joint meeting instead
Amherst County Public School officials declined an invitation by the county’s board of supervisors to attend a May 18 supervisors meeting, at …
Strawberry season is in full swing, and although there aren’t as many pickers as last year — when people were cooped up looking for safe ways to have fun during the pandemic — growers still say they are happy with the turnout.
Virginia is officially removing the mask mandate for people who are fully vaccinated following federal guidance released Thursday afternoon. Gov. Ralph Northam also plans to end all COVID-19 gathering and capacity limits in two weeks on May 28.
ATLANTA (AP) — The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:
'It all worked out pretty well': UL men's lacrosse coach Steve Koudelka has spent 25 years getting best out of players
Steve Koudelka wants his men’s lacrosse players at the University of Lynchburg to be of the right mindset the moment they step onto campus as …
Our latest batch of public records: property transfers for Lynchburg and the surrounding counties, plus building permits for Appomattox County.
As larger COVID-19 vaccination centers in and around Lynchburg close due to lack of interest, those working and volunteering to administer shots are taking more of a piecemeal approach to immunization.