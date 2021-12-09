L.L. Bean pop-up shop coming to River Ridge

The L.L. Bean Bootmobile will be located this weekend inside River Ridge mall for an "Adventure Together Pop-up Shop."
The retailer is bringing an outdoor shopping experience to the Lynchburg region, a news release states.
The pop-up shop will be at River Ridge from Friday through Sunday.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Rachael Smith
Reporter
(434) 385-5482
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today