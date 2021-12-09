 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
L.L. Bean pop-up shop coming to River Ridge
0 Comments

L.L. Bean pop-up shop coming to River Ridge

  • 0

The L.L. Bean Bootmobile will be located this weekend inside River Ridge mall for an "Adventure Together Pop-up Shop."

The retailer is bringing an outdoor shopping experience to the Lynchburg region, a news release states.

The pop-up shop will be at River Ridge from Friday through Sunday.

 

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert