Lars Mar 11, 2023 45 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save View on PetFinder Tags Wire Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Del. Fariss faces felony charges in Campbell County Del. Matt Fariss, R-Campbell, faces three charges after state police said he was the driver in a hit-and-run incident that injured a woman in … Lynchburg man indicted in fatal restaurant shooting A grand jury has indicted a Lynchburg man on a charge of second-degree murder and related felonies in connection with a November 2022 shooting… Truss Restaurant to open this spring on Bedford Avenue A new restaurant on Bedford Avenue plans to open in May and offer casual-upscale dining serving lunch, dinner and Sunday brunch. Amherst man dies in Campbell County crash An Amherst man died after a single-vehicle crash Tuesday in Campbell County, police said. Watch Now: E.C. Glass boys basketball defeats Tuscarora, heads to first state title game in 56 years "I just keep asking for one more. That's it."