A woman was struck Saturday morning on the U.S. 29 Bypass in Amherst County and died, state police said.
For the second time, the nationwide search for a new Lynchburg city manager that began early last year has reached an apparent end.
A Greensboro, North Carolina woman died Friday after a crash in Bedford County, police said.
A man convicted of participating in the violent street gang MS-13 and being an accessory after the fact to the brutal murder of a Lynchburg teen in 2017 was sentenced to two and a half years on Friday for his role.
Expect plenty of strikeouts. A pitchers' duel. Extra innings that could stretch on and on if both hurlers are at their best.
NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — The largest container ship ever to call on the East Coast has stopped in Virginia and is now headed for South Carolina and…
Two people were found dead Sunday on the Blue Ridge Parkway, the National Park Service said in a news release.
'Personal passion': Bedford County Public Schools teacher uniquely suited for special education career
Katie Clark's passion for her professional career path is rooted in something, or rather someone, personal — her younger sister, Meredith Lawler.
Crumpled across the stage, the movie screen lies in the same place it fell the night of the fire more than 30 years ago. The gutted heart of t…
