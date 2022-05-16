Layne shines for Appomattox, Raiders pile up hits in lopsided win over Rustburg

RUSTBURG —The phrase came loudly from the stands behind home plate at Rustburg High: “Let’s go, Rustburg, let’s go — hit that ball!”

Throngs of little girls dressed in coordinating Dixie youth softball T-shirts cheered on the teenagers they looked up to Monday night.

But for almost the entirety of the game, the Red Devils didn’t give the girls or the other RHS fans what they’d hoped for.

Credit Courtney Layne, the Appomattox senior southpaw. Through six innings, she faced just one over the minimum. By the end of the night, only three Rustburg batters had reached against her.

Layne, with the help of a couple key defensive plays, shut down the Rustburg offense. And when they got a chance to bat, the Raiders took advantage.

For the second time this season, defending Class 2 state champ Appomattox left Rustburg reeling, this time with a 10-0 decision — a final margin double the difference of the Raiders 5-0 victory when the teams first met March 28.

“This is a statement game,” said Macee Hargis, one of two Raiders with home runs and one of four players in the lineup with two hits.

Hargis, a senior first baseman, was part of a masterful defensive play in the third inning that kept intact a no-hitter for Layne.

Amanda Lawhorn sent the ball to a spot in shallow right-center field that would’ve been difficult for the infield to get to and required perfect timing if the outfield was to prevent a single. Aubrey Fulcher, in center, knew exactly what to do, racing over to pick up the ball and throw to Hargis just before Lawhorn could hit the bag.

“I knew she would get it to me,” Hargis said of Fulcher. “We do this all the time in practice.”

The play, Layne said, served as a spark of energy for both her and her team. She struck out the next batter she faced for the third out of the frame, then retired each of the three to step to the plate in the fourth on strikeouts.

Emma Blankinship battled in the first at-bat of the inning, fouling off six pitches. But Layne kept her head down and froze Blankinship on the ninth pitch of the at-bat.

After fanning the next two, she racked up four more Ks to finish with 14, including three straight in the seventh after the first two batters reached against her.

Blankinship broke up Layne’s no-hit bit when she sent the first pitch of her final at-bat to right field on a hard-hit grounder. Jenna Bryant reached on an error next, and Blankship advanced to third, but the two were stranded when Layne rung up the 4, 5 and 6 hitters on 10 pitches.

“They did good getting on top of the ball,” Layne said of the first two batters of the seventh, “but I really think that motivates me to throw more strikes, keep them off balance, and that’s how I got the three strikeouts when I knew that there was a pressure on me.”

At the end of the night, Layne said her one-hitter was “pretty good,” especially against a team like Rustburg (15-2).

Layne did just about as well as could be hoped at the plate, too. The pitcher who hits cleanup went 2 for 4 with a pair of RBI doubles.

Haleigh Tweedy was 2 for 4 with a triple, joining Layne, Hargis and Kelsey Hackett as players in the top half of the lineup with two hits apiece.

Hackett and Hargis did so in ways that were particularly inspiring in the Raiders’ dugout.

After reaching on a walk in the game’s first plate appearance, then stealing second and moving to third on a passed ball, Hackett was stranded 60 feet from home. In her next chance, she didn’t leave it up to her teammates to send her around.

Hackett hit a two-run homer over the fence in left field. Three innings later, she did the same.

“For my team’s sake and Courtney’s sake, I knew I needed to get something going for her, and to have that happen was pretty amazing,” she said. "Having it happen twice in a game doesn’t happen a lot, so, for me, it was pretty cool.”

Hargis split those Hackett homers with one of her own in the fifth. She clobbered a no-doubter to straightaway center, sending the ball sailing past the building behind the fence, to give Appomattox (15-0) a 5-0 lead. Tweedy scored on the play after tripling. Both hits came with two outs.

“I had struggled with my first two-at bats, so I would say [the third time] around I had my timing pretty much down,” Hargis said. “I knew [Eden Bigham] had herself in a hole, she had thrown two balls, so I knew she had to come back and it was my opportunity to get a perfect pitch basically. It was all about my timing and waiting for that perfect pitch.”

Hargis, whose team racked up 10 hits, said she was somewhat nervous heading in. But after settling down, the “most intimidating” part of the night came in the form of those chanting girls in the bleachers.

Appomattox — which has shut out eight straight opponents and 12 on the year and is the only team to beat RHS in the last two seasons — certainly wasn’t intimidated by Bigham, the Rustburg righty who had just about the roughest night of her career.

Bigham threw five frames and gave up six hits and five earned runs. The homers by Hackett and Hargis were the first long balls she’d given up since April 4, 2019, when then-Jefferson Forest standout (now Virginia Tech pitcher) Emma Lemley hit one off her during Bigham’s freshman season.

Appomattox had more earned runs against Bigham than she had given up in the entirety of her junior season and the 16 games before Monday. The Raiders are the only team to tally more than four earned runs against Bigham during her high school career and are the only squad in the last two seasons to have more than four hits.

Bigham finished with 10 strikeouts, however.

Paiten Archer came in in relief of Bigham, throwing two frames in which she scattered four hits, allowed four earned runs, walked two and fanned one.

While Appomattox came in with confidence, RHS coach Katie Bigham said her team has shown a tendency to “freak out” against Appomattox.

“It’s over with,” the coach told her team after the game, which did not count against the Red Devils’ region standing. “Put it behind us and let’s come play like we have been.”

