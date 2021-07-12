Letter to the Editor

Please get vaccinated

Yes, this is an angry letter.

It is to all of the residents here who have chosen not to be vaccinated: you will almost certainly not die from the vaccine, but if you and others like you continue not to become vaccinated, you might very well kill me and many others who, although vaccinated, have little or no immunity to COVID.

Know anyone on Prednisone or many treatments for immune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, Chrohn’s, lupus or maybe bad asthma?

Nobody you know ever had a transplant? Because you’re really putting their lives at risk.

We have been vaccinated but it doesn’t work like it would for you to protect you almost completely (99%) from dying of COVID.

So a big “thank you” from me, my children, grandchildren, treasured friends and relatives if you can PLEASE see your way to getting vaccinated.

The life you save may be one of your own.

PENNY MILLSON-MARTULA

Madison Heights