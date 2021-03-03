Letters to the editor for March 4

We've been down this road before

Well, folks, it’s time for a little history lesson. In the late 1990s Democrat Bill Clinton actually had at least one year when the federal budget was not only balanced but ran a surplus, something that has never been done since. Why is that? Because Republican President George W. Bush handed a massive tax cut to the wealthiest Americans and also got the U.S. into two multi-trillion dollar wars.

When he left office in 2009 the country was in the midst of the Great Recession; millions of U.S. citizens lost their jobs, homes, and savings. President Obama used up his years in office trying to get the country back on its feet. When he handed the reins to President Trump in 2017 things were much better.

Trump, never satisfied, demanded and got a massive stimulus package from the Federal Reserve. He then gave even more tax cuts to corporations and the wealthiest Americans in the classic case of socialism for the rich. The price of stocks went up and Trump claimed that that meant he was managing the economy when in reality it only meant he’d given those who invest in stocks more money to inflate stock prices.