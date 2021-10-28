Liberty's Washington making most of extended playing time at defensive end

Aakil Washington’s snap count has increased tremendously during the past two weeks in Durrell Johnson’s absence. The Liberty redshirt freshman went from primarily playing on third down in pass-rushing situations to staying on the field for most every play against Louisiana-Monroe and North Texas.
He hasn’t missed a beat as an every down defensive end to give the Flames a formidable pairing with TreShaun Clark, who plays on the other side of the line.
“Coach [Scott] Symons kind of preaches that next-man-up mentality and it’s just kind of been with me a lot,” Washington said earlier this week. “I’ve been perfecting my craft when I’m not on the field. When Durrell’s in, I’m having mental reps and just trying to learn everything. If he makes a mistake, I’m trying to learn off it. If I make a mistake, he’ll learn from it, so we don’t make the same mistake over and over. The next-man-up mentality has been helping me a lot, just keeping me focused and locked in, so whenever it’s time to come in and play or start like at ULM, I’m ready to go.”
Washington played all 73 defensive snaps in a three-point loss at Louisiana-Monroe and was able to get off the field a little more in the nine-point triumph at North Texas.
He has posted nine tackles (three solo) and 1.5 sacks in his expanded role while Johnson recovers from surgery on his right knee.
“We trust him to leave him out there,” Symons said. “He plays hard. Why would we take him off the field? If it’s a 15-play drive, yeah, we might have to get some guys off the field. He’s a guy that plays with a high motor every play.”
Washington is expected to keep playing a high number of snaps while Johnson continues to recover from surgery. Flames coach Hugh Freeze did not provide a timetable on Johnson’s return, but said he expects Johnson to play again this season.
“Aakil, he wants to learn, he wants to absorb everything like a sponge,” Symons said. “I don’t think I’ve ever questioned the young man’s effort since we’ve been here. He plays with an absolute motor and edge to him, and that’s what’s going to make him special, especially for a kid that is as young as he is, to have that type of maturity in and approach that he has, is what’s going to make him really good.”
Clark’s 6.5 tackles for a loss are tied for the most on the team with defensive tackle Kendy Charles, and Clark and Washington are two of nine players with two or more sacks.
Washington’s production during the past two weeks nearly mirrors what Johnson produced in five games (10 tackles and two tackles for a loss).
“It’s helped me try to push towards the leader position,” Washington said. “When Durrell’s on the field, he’s more of like a leader and tells everybody what’s going on and gets everybody hyped up. I’m not really like a vocal leader; I kind of just try to lead by example. Since he’s not here, it’s kind of like helped me take the torch and it’s kind of pushed me out of my comfort zone.”
Symons said Washington still needs to clean up some elements of being an every down lineman. For instance, Washington did not fit his gaps on North Texas’ opening drive, which allowed the Mean Green to drive into the red zone.
Washington worked with defensive line coach Josh Aldridge during the game and corrected those errors to grade out high.
“That’s one of the most hard-working guys we have on this team,” linebacker Rashaad Harding said. “We all trust in him just as much as we trust in Durrell. He’s one of the guys that pays attention to the small details. After practice when everybody’s gone, he still may be out there doing a couple of drills just to make sure he’s ready and just do whatever the coach says. Man, we love that guy. We love Aakil.”
Washington played in nine of 11 games in 2020 and posted modest statistics while getting acclimated to the speed of the college game.
He posted his first career sack on the road against North Carolina State last season, and the three-tackle performance in that game gave a glimpse of his potential off the edge.
“It kind of boosted my confidence and showed me what I could do on a bigger stage against a better opponent,” Washington said. “It didn’t open my eyes, but kind of just showed me where I was at and what I needed to work on.”
Washington and fellow redshirt freshman Steven Sings V have spent this season serving as the primary backups to Johnson and Clark. Washington credited Clark with helping him during the season because of Clark’s versatility, and he and Sings have pushed each other to be ready for the opportunity.
“Me and Steve always talk and we both know we’re always ready to go whenever it’s our turn to go out there and play,” Washington said. “At practice, we don’t go at it, but we always try to compete and see who makes the most plays. It pushes us and makes us both better players.”