Lich Jun 17, 2023 5 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save View on PetFinder Tags Wire Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Lynchburg woman sentenced to 9 years for role in Appomattox County murder case APPOMATTOX — A Lynchburg woman was sentenced to nine years in prison Tuesday for her role in the October 2020 murder of Carlos Levell Rose, wh… Column: By winning national title, Lynchburg baseball did more than capture a trophy “I’m just ecstatic, because we did it.” Local physician donates $1M to Centra Foundation and Lynchburg Beacon of Hope Centra Foundation and Lynchburg Beacon of Hope have been gifted a total of $1 million from Dr. George Hurt, a neurosurgeon, and his wife, Cind… UL staff member who helped the school's transition from Lynchburg College calls it a career Before interviewing and taking the job at then-Lynchburg College in 2014, Michael Jones contemplated working elsewhere and moving his family a… Veteran school board member James Coleman recognized for years of service ahead of final meeting Outgoing Chair of the Lynchburg City School Board James Coleman was honored by his colleagues last week for his nearly decade worth of service…