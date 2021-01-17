Adventures in Parroting: Embracing the good of a not-so-great year

The rather odd, tumultuous and seemingly extra-long year that was 2020 is behind us.
Many celebrated the passing of a year that brought us a deadly pandemic coupled with a good dose of political and social unrest, high jobless numbers and a whole lot of anxiety.
As we turn to what 2021 will look like, I can’t help but think how Simon would feel about this historically strange year.
After all, my little green quaker parrot isn’t a consumer of the news. He doesn’t read the headlines on the pages that line his cage (I don’t think so, anyway). He doesn’t watch the television news and definitely doesn’t spend all day consuming the likes of 24-hour news networks and their endless chatter.
Sometimes I’ll read an article aloud to him as I am editing it, just to listen to its cadence, but that is the extent of his news consumption.
How would he feel about the past year? Was he happy to find the calendar has finally turned to a new page? My guess would be no.
To Simon, the past year was something special — a rare magic where his full-time employed caregiver got to spend most days with him.
Simon has been a steady presence on my shoulder as I type articles and edit pages. Sometimes he’s content to just sit with me and other times, he wanders down to my hand and nudges it for a head scratch.
He’s spent loads of time with his best kid friends, learning to pick out colors, pigging out on the leftovers snuck in his home-away-from-home cage and generally photobombing Zoom classes (apologies to some Bedford County teachers for that).
Zoom classes aren’t the only places he’s stolen the show. He’s pooped on a dog at a Scouts meeting on Zoom, and licked the camera during a Zoom happy hour.
Simon spent his year surrounded by the people he loves and getting showered with their attention — so much so that I’m a little worried about how he’ll handle a return to normal workdays.
I think for Simon, 2020 was the best year ever. And while 2020 wasn’t the year I had planned and it held a number of stresses and disappointments for me, it also contained an awful lot of good.
Lefaber, the makers of Simon’s beloved Nutriberries, recently published a New Year’s resolutions list for parrot and caretaker.
The first resolution is “make your menu” — both for your health and that of your feathered friend. Staying away from processed foods helps not only your health but your parrot, particularly if you have a little food thief, like I do.
Lefaber recommends giving your parrot companion a varied rotation of healthy fruits and vegetables, and if you eat a colorful palate, your parrot will likely try a bite or two.
The next resolution Lefaber lists is “making interaction count.”
“How often do you take the time to tell your bird how wonderful they are?” writes Laura Doering. “Even birds that aren’t hands-on companions enjoy being talked to, and paying compliments is a sure-fire way to ensure your tone of voice is warm and inviting.”
Learning and respecting a parrot’s boundaries without forcing interactions is the way to build trust with your feathered companion.
Lefaber’s also recommends parrot caregivers keep their pet’s environment shiny and clean. Not only does a clean cage help lessen the mess that goes flying with a vigorous wing flapping, but it helps you gain more insight into your bird’s eating and pooping habits, the toys they play with and the ones they hate. It helps you pay better attention to what your bird is trying to tell you.
And finally, Lefaber recommends a resolution of regular veterinarian checkups for your feathered companion to help them live long and healthy lives alongside you.
It is a pretty decent list of resolutions.
I might add another, though — if the world returns to the way it was in February that I make sure to devote the time Simon needs to feel happy and loved.
I’m sure most of our pets — parrots, dogs, cats and even gerbils — loved having us home with them all day.
So as we embark on 2021, I hope my joyous little bird can find more happiness in the new year and I hope your pet does too.