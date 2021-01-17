Adventures in Parroting: Embracing the good of a not-so-great year

The rather odd, tumultuous and seemingly extra-long year that was 2020 is behind us.

Many celebrated the passing of a year that brought us a deadly pandemic coupled with a good dose of political and social unrest, high jobless numbers and a whole lot of anxiety.

As we turn to what 2021 will look like, I can’t help but think how Simon would feel about this historically strange year.

After all, my little green quaker parrot isn’t a consumer of the news. He doesn’t read the headlines on the pages that line his cage (I don’t think so, anyway). He doesn’t watch the television news and definitely doesn’t spend all day consuming the likes of 24-hour news networks and their endless chatter.

Sometimes I’ll read an article aloud to him as I am editing it, just to listen to its cadence, but that is the extent of his news consumption.

How would he feel about the past year? Was he happy to find the calendar has finally turned to a new page? My guess would be no.

To Simon, the past year was something special — a rare magic where his full-time employed caregiver got to spend most days with him.