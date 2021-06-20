Adventures in parroting: How the other half lives

Scientists set out to learn about the country’s non-native parrots a few years ago, after behavioral ecologist Stephen Pruett-Jones, of the University of Chicago, became intrigued by the quakers living in Chicago’s Hyde Park. Quakers first were observed in the park in 1968, according to Forbes, and built their first nest in 1970.

Jennifer Uehling collaborated with the professor to study how widespread these non-native parrots were by combing through annual bird counts and sightings by bird watchers from 2002 to 2016.

The study found the most common of the U.S.’s parrot species is the quaker, otherwise called the monk parakeet.

Simon’s extended family accounts for more than one-third of the parrots in the country, with the red-crowned Amazon weighing in at No. 2 with about 13% of the population. Rounding out third place is the nanday parakeet, accounting for 11% of the sightings.

But where did they all come from?

For the quakers, legend says they jumped ship from a broken cargo container in the late 1960s to early 1970s at New York’s John F. Kennedy airport. The tale behind Connecticut’s wild colonies is quite similar, except they fell off a truck on I-95.