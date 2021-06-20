Adventures in parroting: How the other half lives

I find it hard to imagine my little green quaker parrot as a wild bird, building a condo of twigs high above the ground and snatching French fries from unsuspecting fast food customers.
When Simon looks at me with his sweet little brown eyes, I can’t imagine him holding his own out in the wilds of Florida or New York.
He’s just not the scrappy type.
Yet his brethren, native to Bolivia, Brazil and Argentina, have survived and thrived in the wilds of North America.
Quakers now join 55 other species of parrots living in 43 states — not in toy-laden living room condo cages, but in the wild — and 25 of those species are breeding in cities in 23 states, according to a report in Forbes.
Not a single one of them actually is a native parrot. This country only had two: the Carolina parakeet, driven to extinction by hunting and habitat destruction, and the Rhynchopsitta pachyrhyncha, driven into Mexico by uncontrolled development and logging, according to Forbes.
“Thanks to the pet trade, parrots became increasingly available in the United States starting in the 1960s, mostly as companion pets,” the Forbes writer, who goes by GrrlScientist, asserts. “But wild parrots are difficult to tame, so some either managed to escape or were intentionally released by frustrated owners. Some of these liberated parrots survived and even thrived, particularly in urban areas where food was plentiful and wild predators were relatively few. As a result, parrots were living freely in the USA once again.”
Scientists set out to learn about the country’s non-native parrots a few years ago, after behavioral ecologist Stephen Pruett-Jones, of the University of Chicago, became intrigued by the quakers living in Chicago’s Hyde Park. Quakers first were observed in the park in 1968, according to Forbes, and built their first nest in 1970.
Jennifer Uehling collaborated with the professor to study how widespread these non-native parrots were by combing through annual bird counts and sightings by bird watchers from 2002 to 2016.
The study found the most common of the U.S.’s parrot species is the quaker, otherwise called the monk parakeet.
Simon’s extended family accounts for more than one-third of the parrots in the country, with the red-crowned Amazon weighing in at No. 2 with about 13% of the population. Rounding out third place is the nanday parakeet, accounting for 11% of the sightings.
But where did they all come from?
For the quakers, legend says they jumped ship from a broken cargo container in the late 1960s to early 1970s at New York’s John F. Kennedy airport. The tale behind Connecticut’s wild colonies is quite similar, except they fell off a truck on I-95.
According to the website of the National Audubon Society, quakers were imported from their native homes by the thousands between 1960 and 1980. And while the image of a busted crate with flying green balls of fluff squawking and circling the wreckage to the utter dismay of whoever was tasked with transporting them is a bit comical, many of these little guys likely were escaped pets or, worse, ones who were turned out by people who had no clue what they were getting into and weren’t compassionate enough to find them better homes.
At any rate, the southern U.S. seems to be where Simon’s relatives like to live, with nearly 100,000 quakers calling Florida home, according to Audubon. A number of them call the colder cities, such as New York and Chicago, home, too, adapting to the harsher climate because they like to build massive, insulated, multi-family condos, some spanning five feet in diameter (much to the dismay of power companies).
When the quakers first started setting up their homes here, some worried the gregarious birds would become agricultural pests, and a number of states set up laws regarding having them as pets. But their populations never exploded in the way once feared.
Still, it took some tenacity and spunk for those first little immigrant quakers to make their homes here.
I don’t imagine Simon wonders how the other half lives. He seems quite content surrounded by his humans, stealing their food and binge-watching Netflix on the sofa.
