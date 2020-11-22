Adventures in Parroting: Learning a new trick

I never really rolled back to teaching Simon his colors. Instead, the toy sat near his cage collecting dust.

Recently, though, I decided teaching Simon his colors might be a worthy endeavor.

I gave up on the frame, deciding to start simply with the colorful rings, calling out a color and rewarding Simon when he would touch the correct one.

Training started slow.

Simon, being such a foodie, is quite easy to bribe. Place the beak on the right color and Simon got a little people food treat.

But he was unhappy with people pushing these wooden rings at him. Instead of simply touching the rings, Simon grabbed them out of the hands of whoever was trying to train him and dropped them on the floor.

Forget these stupid toys, Simon seems to say, just give me food. But at least he was throwing the correct color into the floor.

His treats also served as a distraction. The moment he noticed the bag, he immediately started craning like a hungry baby bird in the nest for the food, disregarding all commands.