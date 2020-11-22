Adventures in Parroting: Learning a new trick

We finally undertook an educational project.
Simon, my little green quaker parrot, has been dutifully helping his best kid friends with their studies in this remote learning environment. Before long they decided Simon needed to go to “school” as well. It was time for him to learn some cute trick like those smart birds you find in YouTube videos.
Of course, that’s some stiff competition. There are some mighty clever parrots displaying their knowledge on the video platform, like Einstein, the African grey. Einstein knows a multitude of cute sounds, delivered on command, including singing “Who let the dogs out?” and reciting E = mc².
Simon is not a super chatty parrot, but he will occasionally remind you that he’s a good boy.
Talking tricks don’t really seem to be up Simon’s alley. Another trick better fits his personality.
A while back, I purchased a training toy to teach Simon his colors. Consisting of a series of four colored sticks and coordinating rings, Simon is supposed to first learn to identify the colors — red, yellow, green, blue — and then sort them and place them on the corresponding stick.
Training fizzled shortly after I bought the thing because Simon decided the toy was terrifying — because, you know, new toys must be treated with the utmost of suspicion.
I never really rolled back to teaching Simon his colors. Instead, the toy sat near his cage collecting dust.
Recently, though, I decided teaching Simon his colors might be a worthy endeavor.
I gave up on the frame, deciding to start simply with the colorful rings, calling out a color and rewarding Simon when he would touch the correct one.
Training started slow.
Simon, being such a foodie, is quite easy to bribe. Place the beak on the right color and Simon got a little people food treat.
But he was unhappy with people pushing these wooden rings at him. Instead of simply touching the rings, Simon grabbed them out of the hands of whoever was trying to train him and dropped them on the floor.
Forget these stupid toys, Simon seems to say, just give me food. But at least he was throwing the correct color into the floor.
His treats also served as a distraction. The moment he noticed the bag, he immediately started craning like a hungry baby bird in the nest for the food, disregarding all commands.
Slowly but surely, though, Simon is beginning to understand. Picking between blue and green still is a challenge, but the rest of the colors are coming smoothly for him. He has even stopped throwing the toys in the floor.
Maybe one day soon, we will introduce the rest of the toy to Simon. Simon’s best kid friends, though, are happy to feed my little parrot treats while he merrily bobs his head to encourage them to feed him extra treats.
Soon we will begin work on sorting these little wooden rings into piles, but for now, everyone is pretty happy when Simon picks the right toy.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!