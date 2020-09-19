Adventures in Parroting: Parrot makes feelings heard but not always with his voice

Sometimes I wonder if Simon is shy.
My little green quaker parrot won’t practice the new things he’s learned in front of me — or anyone else for that matter.
He makes it seem as though he’s not as talkative as other quakers, but I’m beginning to suspect that isn’t true.
So many times I will be in another portion of the house and I’ll hear the faintest of whistles from the other room. If I stop what I’m doing to listen, Simon, too, goes silent. The same goes if I creep toward his spot in the dining room.
Recording these vocalizations is my goal, but Simon always seems to know.
Maybe he doesn’t want the internet to hear. I mean, after all, the video will be posted all over social media accounts since Simon has adoring fans who repeatedly inform me that I don’t give them enough Simon on a regular basis.
I’ve managed one recording of his vocalizations — audio only, taken from the top of my staircase, with the roar of a window air conditioner almost drowning out his little voice.
Just what exactly is he working on? I have no idea.
Our neighbor and pet sitter extraordinaire has been working to teach Simon how to whistle “The Andy Griffith Show” theme song. That one isn’t really my speed, but one of Simon’s best buddies is working to teach him “The Addams Family” theme song. I hope he learns it just in time for Halloween.
Since I am not allowed to listen (and unable to whistle myself) how will I ever know?
A few weeks ago, Simon started practicing from his cage while I was knee deep in a Netflix binge. I paused the show, and the moment the television’s sound stopped so did he. Unpaused, and Simon returned to work practicing the same set of sounds over and over.
The only whistles he gives me is when he sees me packing up my stuff for work and desperately wants me to stay. Simon then gives me a chorus of wolf whistles and trills in hopes his adorableness will prompt me to stay.
Simon always has been quiet for a quaker, a small parrot known for its exceptional talking ability. My little boy had demonstrated knowledge of just a few words, but I suspect he knows far more than he’s letting on. If I could listen in to these practice sessions, I would know for sure.
Even without words, I know a bit about what Simon is thinking based on the noises he makes.
For instance, Simon grinds his beak, much like stressed-out people do with their teeth, but for him it’s a sleepy, contented sound.
Whistling, singing and babbling also are signs of a contented parrot. I guess, in a way, I should be happy he finds his toy-filled condo of a cage a nice place to hang out.
Laughter is a little bit counterintuitive for the parrot, according to Lefaber, makers of Simon’s beloved Nutriberries.
It doesn’t necessarily mean Simon thinks I should be a stand-up comedian. Laughter is a human sound, and Simon is trying to learn my language and be included in the conversation.
A quiet parrot isn’t necessarily a good thing. It can mean a sleepy, content little bird; it can mean a sick bird; or it can mean Simon is up to no good and doesn’t want to be stopped. It’s a good thing Simon doesn’t find trouble too often.
Then there are the unhappy sounds — the screams that imply imminent death is near, likely from an object I believe is innocuous, such as the terrifying vacuum cleaner.
Simon has his own unique way of informing me he’s unhappy and he reserves it for one particular scenario.
If a friend comes over and doesn’t stop to say hello, Simon seems to quietly stew over this slight.
And when the friend or I reenter his space, Simon unleashes a torrent of vocalizations. It’s loud, and always in the same pattern, repeated over and over, until he finally feels his voice has been heard.
