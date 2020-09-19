Adventures in Parroting: Parrot makes feelings heard but not always with his voice

Sometimes I wonder if Simon is shy.

My little green quaker parrot won’t practice the new things he’s learned in front of me — or anyone else for that matter.

He makes it seem as though he’s not as talkative as other quakers, but I’m beginning to suspect that isn’t true.

So many times I will be in another portion of the house and I’ll hear the faintest of whistles from the other room. If I stop what I’m doing to listen, Simon, too, goes silent. The same goes if I creep toward his spot in the dining room.

Recording these vocalizations is my goal, but Simon always seems to know.

Maybe he doesn’t want the internet to hear. I mean, after all, the video will be posted all over social media accounts since Simon has adoring fans who repeatedly inform me that I don’t give them enough Simon on a regular basis.

I’ve managed one recording of his vocalizations — audio only, taken from the top of my staircase, with the roar of a window air conditioner almost drowning out his little voice.

Just what exactly is he working on? I have no idea.

Our neighbor and pet sitter extraordinaire has been working to teach Simon how to whistle “The Andy Griffith Show” theme song. That one isn’t really my speed, but one of Simon’s best buddies is working to teach him “The Addams Family” theme song. I hope he learns it just in time for Halloween.

Since I am not allowed to listen (and unable to whistle myself) how will I ever know?

A few weeks ago, Simon started practicing from his cage while I was knee deep in a Netflix binge. I paused the show, and the moment the television’s sound stopped so did he. Unpaused, and Simon returned to work practicing the same set of sounds over and over.