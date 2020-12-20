Adventures in parroting: Play time is quite the spectacle

That is, until a few weeks ago.

A close friend and I shared a meal at my dining room table. Since not everyone is as accustomed to the begging and ultimate theft of food that comes with an unfettered parrot at dinner, Simon was tucked away in his cage — which also is in the dining room.

As we chatted and ate, Simon did his best impression of a baby bird begging for a worm.

After a while, though, he finally gave up on us and decided to entertain himself with the foot toys strewn along the bottom of his cage (many happen to be repurposed dog and cat toys that are tiny enough that he can toss them around, yet nearly indestructible).

He poked around a rubbery ball with holes throughout for a while before launching into a full-scale attack, wings raised like he’s a hawk swooping down from a tall tree branch to pounce upon some hapless field mouse.

Then he began that squeak-toy noise before tossing the ball in the air, sometimes catching it again, sometimes letting it roll away.

The action died down for a minute, and then Simon slowly sauntered over to the ball, wolf-whistling softly to it like he does to me when he’s trying to sweet-talk me into paying him some attention.