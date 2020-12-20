Adventures in parroting: Play time is quite the spectacle

Play time for my little green quaker parrot has been somewhat of a mystery to me — that is, until recently.
With remote work becoming the norm lately, I am home with Simon more than ever before. In many ways, I think this pandemic has been a boon to our parrot/human relationship, but I also wonder what happens when we come out the other side to whatever passes for normal.
Simon likely won’t be able to spend hours head-butting me for scratches while I try to write. Lunch breaks won’t involve a sneaky little food thief who likes the noise empty seltzer water cans make when they hit hardwood.
As I am sure is true for the other pets of the world, Simon’s day-to-day life seems enriched by pandemic shutdowns rather than diminished.
In normal times, when I would return home after a long day, Simon and I would eat dinner and settle into his chair to watch TV together. If the show is boring in a quaker’s book, he’ll run down to my lap to demand head scratches or occasional play peek-a-boo with a blanket.
Bring him into the office and he’ll get into a pen-stealing war with a certain page designer, fussing at her with a noise that mimics an overzealous dog with a squeak toy.
But that is about all I have witnessed when it comes to playing. Toys move around in his condo of a cage, but I never actually saw it happen.
That is, until a few weeks ago.
A close friend and I shared a meal at my dining room table. Since not everyone is as accustomed to the begging and ultimate theft of food that comes with an unfettered parrot at dinner, Simon was tucked away in his cage — which also is in the dining room.
As we chatted and ate, Simon did his best impression of a baby bird begging for a worm.
After a while, though, he finally gave up on us and decided to entertain himself with the foot toys strewn along the bottom of his cage (many happen to be repurposed dog and cat toys that are tiny enough that he can toss them around, yet nearly indestructible).
He poked around a rubbery ball with holes throughout for a while before launching into a full-scale attack, wings raised like he’s a hawk swooping down from a tall tree branch to pounce upon some hapless field mouse.
Then he began that squeak-toy noise before tossing the ball in the air, sometimes catching it again, sometimes letting it roll away.
The action died down for a minute, and then Simon slowly sauntered over to the ball, wolf-whistling softly to it like he does to me when he’s trying to sweet-talk me into paying him some attention.
After the brief respite, he went into full-on attack mode again, this time grasping the floor of his cage and flapping hard, like he was trying to fly away with the whole contraption before the cycle repeated.
This spectacle tore our attention away from each other, and frankly, stole the show.
It was fascinating to watch my little cuddle bug play so vigorously. I often wondered if he was bored while I am hard at work to pay for all those beloved Nutriberries he litters the floor with. He probably is a little, but at least I now know he knows how to entertain himself.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!