Adventures in Parroting: The antics of a bird brain

Bird brain!

Remember when that was a schoolyard-bully insult? Studies of our feathered friends are proving again and again that what a bird’s brain lacks in size, it certainly makes up for in computing power.

My little green quaker parrot, Simon, isn’t the most devious of the parrots I have shared a home with, but what he lacks in creative problem-solving, he makes up for in spades with his cheerful, social demeanor.

Instead of doing the work himself, Simon prefers to get what he wants through the careful training of his humans. Be cute enough and someone will give you a bite of their sandwich. Whistle a little song at the right moment and Simon can have a whole room of humans listening attentively.

A news story has been making the rounds of Simon’s wild cousins from Australia running amok in a neighborhood south of Sydney, complete with video of the crime. These wild sulfur-crested cockatoos have mastered the art of dumpster diving.

The video attached to a recent Smithsonian Magazine article, written by Shi En Kim, shows first one large white bird with its mohawk-style yellow crown of feathers land on a trash bin and work his or her beak up the lid, leveraging the plastic further and further open until the lid finally falls open completely.