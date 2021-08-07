Adventures in Parroting: The antics of a bird brain

Bird brain!
Remember when that was a schoolyard-bully insult? Studies of our feathered friends are proving again and again that what a bird’s brain lacks in size, it certainly makes up for in computing power.
My little green quaker parrot, Simon, isn’t the most devious of the parrots I have shared a home with, but what he lacks in creative problem-solving, he makes up for in spades with his cheerful, social demeanor.
Instead of doing the work himself, Simon prefers to get what he wants through the careful training of his humans. Be cute enough and someone will give you a bite of their sandwich. Whistle a little song at the right moment and Simon can have a whole room of humans listening attentively.
A news story has been making the rounds of Simon’s wild cousins from Australia running amok in a neighborhood south of Sydney, complete with video of the crime. These wild sulfur-crested cockatoos have mastered the art of dumpster diving.
The video attached to a recent Smithsonian Magazine article, written by Shi En Kim, shows first one large white bird with its mohawk-style yellow crown of feathers land on a trash bin and work his or her beak up the lid, leveraging the plastic further and further open until the lid finally falls open completely.
The prize: a half-eaten slice of bread. Soon another lands on the now open can and roots around for another slice, and then a third, who instead of getting its own slice, yanks it from the beak of the parrot who did all the hard work in the first place.
The video is amusing to the parrot person, but what makes these dumpster-diving antics part of the recent news cycle is what these hungry parrots teach us about social learning in the animal kingdom.
These dumpster divers came to the attention of a local Sydney reporter, who interviewed neighborhood residents about the trouble caused by the parrot antics. Among those interviewed was ornithologist Richard Major, who hadn’t seen the dumpster divers in action but thought the topic of whether the parrots were teaching their new-found skills to others fascinating. In 2018, Major and a team of researchers began a study of the behavior, the results of which recently were published in the journal Science.
“‘Cockatoos are the punks of the bird world’ in both looks and character, says study author John Martin, an ecologist at Taronga Conservation Society, Australia,” Kim wrote, noting the parrots often are described as “curious and destructive.”
Martin, a former student of Major’s, and other researchers conducted a three-year study that enlisted the help of residents to record these antics.
“The researchers documented observations of bin-busting behavior by surveying 1,322 people across 478 suburbs in Sydney and Wollongong for one and a half years,” Kim wrote. “Only three districts had ever observed cockatoos opening bins before 2018, but by 2019, 44 areas reported the behavior. Bin opening spread more quickly to nearby districts than to faraway neighborhoods or communities surrounded by forests, which could have walled off trendsetters from sharing their newly acquired skills.”
Since not all the cockatoos in the neighborhood catch on, the researchers suggest the behavior is an example of social learning.
“The ones that can do it make it look so easy,” says study author Barbara Klump, a behavioral ecologist at the Max Planck Institute of Animal Behavior in Germany, as quoted in Kim’s article. “If I hadn’t seen so many birds struggling, I wouldn’t appreciate what a difficult task this actually is.”
With the instant gratification of a well-trained human and a stocked kitchen, I don’t think Simon will be motivated to learn the dumpster-diving trade. His world’s a little too cushy to have to worry about all that.
Sidener is the city editor at The News & Advance. Reach her at (434) 385-5539 or csidener@newsadvance.com.