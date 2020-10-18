Adventures in Parroting: The unintended lessons we teach

The park was forced to remove the parrots from public display after patrons began complaining. The parrots were heckling guests and then laughing about it.

“For the last 25 years, we have always taken in parrots that have sometimes had a bit of blue language and we have really got used to that,” the park’s chief executive officer, Steve Nichols, said as quoted in the Manchester Evening News. “Every now and then you’ll get one that swears and it’s always funny. We always find it very comical when they do swear at you.

“But, just by coincidence, we took in five in the same week and because they were all quarantined together it meant that one room was just full of swearing birds. The more they swear the more you usually laugh which then triggers them to swear again.”

Nichols described it as an “old working man’s club scenario,” the paper reported.

About 20 minutes after the parrot display opened, the complaints started rolling in and while some guests thought it was funny, the staff decided to remove them from the display before groups of children were set to arrive.

The parrots were separated and put back on display, Nichols said, adding one parrot dropping language bombs for guests isn’t as bad as five.