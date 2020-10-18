Adventures in Parroting: The unintended lessons we teach

My little green quaker parrot isn’t much of a talker.
Simon has a few go-to phrases but on the whole, he’s not going to be one of those YouTube parrot sensations or the ones you hear about creating a very long shopping list on Amazon’s Alexa, asking for berries.
His favorite thing is to whistle to attract attention and it’s worked well for him. I mean, his wolf whistle will get me to stop for a moment and give him the attention he seeks.
I don’t think his reluctance to use people words is due to anything other than recognizing that a well-timed whistle is a pretty simple way to garner the attention he desires — without having to work terribly hard to craft a word his human will understand.
As I sit here typing, Simon is barraging me with coos, whistles and kissing sounds to lure me away from this silly keyboard that perpetually steals my fingers away from giving him head scratches.
Other parrots, though, decide that human language is the way to go, as was the case in a wildlife park in the United Kingdom.
According to the Manchester Evening News, the Lincolnshire Wildlife Park had to remove a display of African grey parrots after their attempts to communicate with the people around them got a little, well, offensive.
The park adopted five parrots in mid- August, and soon the flock taught each other to swear. The staff thought the parrots’ inappropriate language was funny, which further reinforced the foul-mouthed birds’ potty language.
The park was forced to remove the parrots from public display after patrons began complaining. The parrots were heckling guests and then laughing about it.
“For the last 25 years, we have always taken in parrots that have sometimes had a bit of blue language and we have really got used to that,” the park’s chief executive officer, Steve Nichols, said as quoted in the Manchester Evening News. “Every now and then you’ll get one that swears and it’s always funny. We always find it very comical when they do swear at you.
“But, just by coincidence, we took in five in the same week and because they were all quarantined together it meant that one room was just full of swearing birds. The more they swear the more you usually laugh which then triggers them to swear again.”
Nichols described it as an “old working man’s club scenario,” the paper reported.
About 20 minutes after the parrot display opened, the complaints started rolling in and while some guests thought it was funny, the staff decided to remove them from the display before groups of children were set to arrive.
The parrots were separated and put back on display, Nichols said, adding one parrot dropping language bombs for guests isn’t as bad as five.
That amusing tale of parrot antics made me chuckle, but it also serves as a reminder of the ways we inadvertently teach parrots. These birds wanted attention from the people around them and used this socially taboo means to get that attention. Had the workers not laughed, the parrots wouldn’t have continued.
These unintentional lessons are something we, as parrot caretakers, and as humans in general need to consider as we move through the world. What messages are the lives around us receiving?
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!