Adventures in Parroting: When is Bring Your Parrot to Work Day, again?

It has been an educational year for little Simon — and me, for that matter.

As we sit on the cusp of normal, of returning to our offices and evening dinners with friends since many of us now are vaccinated against COVID-19, I can’t help but reflect on the past year for our animals.

I’m sure my little green quaker parrot isn’t ready for the old normal after all the adventures he’s become accustomed to. That’s probably true for so many of the pets that bring us joy. They’ve grown used to the new normal, happy to have their humans underfoot all day — but maybe not the cats.

Simon, though, wants to spend all his time riding around the house on the shoulder of his favorite human and, if I annoy him, the pandemic has shown him there are a few other friends to whom he can fly.

The pandemic left him with a front row seat for Zoom meetings — sometimes licking the camera, other times literally showing his fuzzy butt to the audience and, on one occasion, pooping on the dog to the amusement of a local Scout troop.

He’s been my coworker most days, providing distraction not in the way my human colleagues do by chatting over cubicle walls but by headbutting my hand as I type to demand a head scratch.