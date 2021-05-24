Adventures in Parroting: When is Bring Your Parrot to Work Day, again?

It has been an educational year for little Simon — and me, for that matter.
As we sit on the cusp of normal, of returning to our offices and evening dinners with friends since many of us now are vaccinated against COVID-19, I can’t help but reflect on the past year for our animals.
I’m sure my little green quaker parrot isn’t ready for the old normal after all the adventures he’s become accustomed to. That’s probably true for so many of the pets that bring us joy. They’ve grown used to the new normal, happy to have their humans underfoot all day — but maybe not the cats.
Simon, though, wants to spend all his time riding around the house on the shoulder of his favorite human and, if I annoy him, the pandemic has shown him there are a few other friends to whom he can fly.
The pandemic left him with a front row seat for Zoom meetings — sometimes licking the camera, other times literally showing his fuzzy butt to the audience and, on one occasion, pooping on the dog to the amusement of a local Scout troop.
He’s been my coworker most days, providing distraction not in the way my human colleagues do by chatting over cubicle walls but by headbutting my hand as I type to demand a head scratch.
And he’s traveled with me to most places, even finding a home away from home as we helped our best kid friends get through the challenges of remote learning.
In all, a global pandemic that forced most of us into our homes has been a good thing for the shortest member of my pandemic pod.
Simon has had a blast, never knowing what he was missing. An evening at the movies or trivia night at the brewery means nothing to him.
In essence, Simon’s life got so much bigger, while ours shrank.
He learned a lot, too, and some of the lessons I would have preferred he hadn’t picked up came from those kid friends he lured in to feed him bits of their fruit.
Simon demonstrated some newfound knowledge recently when I took him to my dad’s house while I helped replace a toilet. After the deed was done and the old toilet hauled to the dump, Dad and I sat on the sofa to talk.
The art of conversation among the children Simon has been spending his time with includes more talking over each other than turn-taking some days. So the moment my dad set into his story, Simon decided it was time to talk over him.
Dad paused, distracted by the squawks behind him, and Simon paused. Dad started talking, Simon started talking. Dad finally just shook his head and told the story louder.
Simon often spends his days chattering and whistling away.
The other day, he sat in his cage trilling before transitioning to wolf whistling to the only audience in the room — his 9 year old friend. Simon whistled at the child and in return, the boy said, “I love you, too, Simon.”
That little lovefest went on for quite some time before one or the other got bored and moved on.
Simon also learned how to argue, practicing when he thought when he thought no one was looking.
All these little moments with Simon have been special and most of them I would never have been around to witness.
The task before me now is to figure out how to make Simon’s post-pandemic world at least half as rich as it was when we were in the thick of it. I’m worried Simon won’t adapt as well to the world we had before the pandemic.
Do we have a Bring Your Parrot to Work Day around here?