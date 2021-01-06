Changing our impact on nature

As every new year begins, we often vow to improve our own lives without giving much thought to the lives of others.

And by others, I mean, all other life forms, not just our fellow humans.

We are part and parcel of the living web lucky enough to be on this unique planet, but that web is fraying because of our increasing population and appetites.

The year 2020 showed us all the ways nature is kicking back at the nearly 8 billion people wrecking its balance, but it also demonstrated that we can live differently.

We have lost nearly 1.8 million people worldwide so far to COVID-19, a pandemic that began in a live-animal market in China, where pangolins are trafficked by humans.

The lesson we do not seem to be learning is we must not only leave wildlife alone, we must leave adequate space for other species to thrive.

As climate change accelerates, we have watched wildfires ravage the West Coast, while hurricanes flooded the Gulf Coast.

It all seems overwhelming, but the best way to fight loss is to take action.

While we need collective action to change our impact, we must continue to take individual actions that become collective.