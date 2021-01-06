Changing our impact on nature

As every new year begins, we often vow to improve our own lives without giving much thought to the lives of others.
And by others, I mean, all other life forms, not just our fellow humans.
We are part and parcel of the living web lucky enough to be on this unique planet, but that web is fraying because of our increasing population and appetites.
The year 2020 showed us all the ways nature is kicking back at the nearly 8 billion people wrecking its balance, but it also demonstrated that we can live differently.
We have lost nearly 1.8 million people worldwide so far to COVID-19, a pandemic that began in a live-animal market in China, where pangolins are trafficked by humans.
The lesson we do not seem to be learning is we must not only leave wildlife alone, we must leave adequate space for other species to thrive.
As climate change accelerates, we have watched wildfires ravage the West Coast, while hurricanes flooded the Gulf Coast.
It all seems overwhelming, but the best way to fight loss is to take action.
While we need collective action to change our impact, we must continue to take individual actions that become collective.
Most environmental organizations don’t even begin to address the most fundamental impact, that of human expansion.
In my lifetime, our population has grown from fewer than 3 billion people to nearly 8 billion.
All those people require food, water, shelter, clothing, transportation, education, jobs and waste disposal.
This finite orb cannot support infinite growth.
So the best way to limit our impact is to limit family size and provide all humans with affordable, accessible birth control. Educating women is the best way out of poverty and overpopulation.
We must limit meat consumption by eating a mostly vegetable-based diet.
We also must lessen other appetites that require the burning of fossil fuels: from keeping buildings at the perfect temperature to traveling in large vehicles and airplanes that guzzle fuel.
The pandemic showed us we don’t have to commute to work or take business trips to the extent we have in the past.
We don’t have to give up all of our pleasures, but we need to limit them, which allows us to appreciate them more.
We need to work on restoring the natural world, which can give us more pleasure than anything else we do in life.
We can plant gardens, flowers, bushes and trees.
We can create less waste by composting and limiting shopping for unnecessary, disposable items.
We can remove invasive species and pick up trash, and better yet, truly teach our children to respect the Earth.
We can support the creation and protection of parks at all levels of government, as well as conservation easements on private land.
We can support organizations doing critical work to protect the natural world, and we can vote for politicians who will not undo their efforts.
We can’t all do everything, but we can all resolve to do more.
Shannon Brennan is a Central Virginia Master Naturalist, a Lynchburg Tree Steward and a volunteer for the Natural Bridge Appalachian Trail Club and the James River Association. She can be reached at shannonw481@gmail.com.