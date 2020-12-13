Community Notes for Dec. 13, 2020

Area health centers get $2.6M
The Johnson Health Center in Lynchburg has received about $1.6 million from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, while the Arrington-based Blue Ridge Medical Center received about $1 million.
The money is part of about $10 million that went to various Virginia health centers. Others were in Newport News, Richmond and Victoria.
“This federal funding will support centers who are doing life-saving work in their communities during the ongoing health crisis,” U.S. Sens. Mark Warner and Tim Kaine said in a news release. “We’re pleased to see these federal dollars go towards supporting Virginia health centers.”
The funding was awarded through the Health Resources and Services Administration’s Health Center Program, the release states, which provides funds to community-based health care providers in underserved areas.
Blue Ridge Medical Center also has a location in downtown Amherst.
CVCC gets $400K for career academy startup
Central Virginia Community College officials announced Tuesday that the college has received a $400,000 grant award from the Virginia Growth and Opportunity Board to assist in creating its Regional Career and Technical Education (CTE) Academy.
Jason Ferguson, CVCC’s associate vice president for professional and career studies, told The News & Advance in August that the academy is not a physical place but rather an initiative to better serve dual-enrollment students, recent high school graduates and adults, and allow them to earn credentials for industry employment in areas such as information technology, computer science, healthcare and manufacturing. The academy was supposed to launch in the fall of 2020 but plans slowed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
These funds, the college said in a news release Tuesday, will support two positions that are “critical to the startup” of the academy — a coordinator of academy operations and a coordinator of business engagement — beginning January 2021 through December 2022.
This award will work in conjunction with the $267,181 grant CVCC was awarded in February 2019 through the Get Skilled, Get a Job, Give Back Initiative, or G3 Capacity Building Grant, to help lay the ground work for the academy.
Food banks get $5K from APCo
Appalachian Power has donated $2,500 each to Lynchburg Daily Bread and Lynchburg Grows, the electric utility said in a news release.
The donations were part of $50,000 given to 16 food banks across Virginia, West Virginia and Tennessee in a round of year-end contributions.
In addition to Appalachian Power’s year-end contributions, the AEP Foundation this year donated $288,000 to food pantries and similar organizations in the three states.
“The Covid-19 pandemic has made this an especially difficult year for some people and families,” Appalachian Power President and COO Chris Beam said in the release. “These organizations have the contacts to reach the most vulnerable in each of the communities. We are thankful for the work they do providing food and meals to those at risk for hunger.”
Red Cross seeks donors
The American Red Cross is asking for volunteers to give blood and platelets, as December typically is a challenging time for donations.
“The need for blood doesn’t stop for holidays. Between Thanksgiving and Christmas, more than 1 million blood transfusions will be given in the United States,” the Red Cross said in a news release.
Those interested can make an appointment to give blood, platelets or plasma by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
Those who donate Dec. 18 through Jan. 4 will receive a long-sleeved Red Cross T-shirt, while supplies last.
Upcoming blood donation opportunities in the Lynchburg region include:
» Afton: 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Dec. 17 and 18, Rockfish Valley Volunteer Fire Department, 11100 Rockfish Valley Road.
» Appomattox: 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. Dec. 28, Liberty Baptist Church, 1709 Church St.
» Gladys: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Jan. 2, Diamond Hill Presbyterian Church, 1090 Mollies Creek Road.
» Madison Heights: 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Jan. 4, Randolph Memorial Baptist Church, 4246 South Amherst Highway.
» Moneta: 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 23, YMCA Smith Mountain Lake, 293 First Watch Drive.
Author, GFTW collecting pajamas for kids
Local author Melissa Saville, who wrote “The Bedtime Pajama Rhyme” has partnered with Concord-based Gleaning for the World to collect and distribute pajamas to children in need.
Pajamas can be dropped off at eight participating locations in Lynchburg, Roanoke and Salem.
Locations include Kinetix at 6015 Fort Ave. in Lynchburg and 1208 Perrowville Road in Forest, Famous Anthony’s at 2104 Wards Road and Muscle Maker Grill at 3920 Wards Road.
A complete list of locations can be found online at: https://www.facebook.com/events/985536851914810.
