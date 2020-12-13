Community Notes for Dec. 13, 2020

Jason Ferguson, CVCC’s associate vice president for professional and career studies, told The News & Advance in August that the academy is not a physical place but rather an initiative to better serve dual-enrollment students, recent high school graduates and adults, and allow them to earn credentials for industry employment in areas such as information technology, computer science, healthcare and manufacturing. The academy was supposed to launch in the fall of 2020 but plans slowed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

These funds, the college said in a news release Tuesday, will support two positions that are “critical to the startup” of the academy — a coordinator of academy operations and a coordinator of business engagement — beginning January 2021 through December 2022.

This award will work in conjunction with the $267,181 grant CVCC was awarded in February 2019 through the Get Skilled, Get a Job, Give Back Initiative, or G3 Capacity Building Grant, to help lay the ground work for the academy.

Food banks get $5K from APCo

Appalachian Power has donated $2,500 each to Lynchburg Daily Bread and Lynchburg Grows, the electric utility said in a news release.