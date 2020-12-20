Community Notes for Dec. 20, 2020

Kroger donates vans to Park View Community Mission
Kroger Mid-Atlantic this month gave Park View Community Mission $39,000 to buy two vans to transport food to Lynchburg students’ homes.
“When the schools shut down, we had to regroup and try to locate where the children were living. At this point, we recognized the need for more vans to be able to distribute the food bags,” Gordy Harper, executive director of Park View Community Mission, at 2323 Memorial Ave., said in a news release from Kroger.
“Kroger stepped up to fill this need, and we are grateful to have them as a part of the Lynchburg community. Their support on this initiative is going to make an impact right away – with these additional vans, we’re able to bring more food to students who need it most.”
Park View’s food-delivery program, called Food for Thought, was designed to provide food to students who might not otherwise have enough at home for a weekend. As a result of the pandemic and virtual learning, demand increased; at its height, nearly 1,100 bags of food were distributed weekly, according to the news release.
“We know that the pandemic has had a tremendously adverse effect on the rate of food insecurity in communities across the state, yet we continue to be uplifted by the incredible efforts of our community partners who are working to address it,” Allison McGee, corporate affairs manager for Kroger Mid-Atlantic, said in the release.
Foster Fuels collects 903 coats
Foster Fuels concluded its Spread the Warmth coat drive this year with 903 coats collected.
The coats were delivered to local schools and ministries in need, the company said in a news release.
“We made the seemingly unrealistic goal to beat last year’s collection of 408 coats”, Jennifer Bryant Foster, vice president at Foster Fuels, said in the release. “2020 has been such a hard year for many people. We weren’t sure what to expect. All we knew was the need was great, but the giving spirit proved to be even greater!”
Foster Fuels teamed up with Concord-based Gleaning for the World, which commercially washed each coat before distributions. Foster Fuels employees then delivered the coats to 10 elementary schools, three high schools, and four ministries.
This was Foster Fuels’ second Spread the Warmth coat drive event. The company plans to continue running the event to meet the ongoing need.
Foundation gets $3K for storybook garden
The Wharton Memorial Foundation recently received a $3,000 grant from the Nora Roberts Foundation.
The money will go toward projects in the foundation’s Children’s Storybook Garden, which is in the town of Bedford next to the Bedford Public Library and is a “gorgeous sanctuary of green space with pansies galore, picnic tables, benches and plenty for children to do before or after they visit the library,” according to a news release.
The nonprofit Wharton Memorial Foundation has a mission “to honor and continue the gardening legacies of Mrs. Louise Bibb Wharton and Mrs. Eloise Gregory, to encourage interest in horticulture through the creation and maintenance of public gardens, and to promote the development of North Bridge Street as a cultural and historic area through gardening, restoring historic structures and supporting the programs of the Bedford Central Library, the Bedford Historic Society and other neighboring institutions.”
The Nora Roberts Foundation was created in 2001 by the best-selling author.
