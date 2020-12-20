Community Notes for Dec. 20, 2020

Kroger donates vans to Park View Community Mission

Kroger Mid-Atlantic this month gave Park View Community Mission $39,000 to buy two vans to transport food to Lynchburg students’ homes.

“When the schools shut down, we had to regroup and try to locate where the children were living. At this point, we recognized the need for more vans to be able to distribute the food bags,” Gordy Harper, executive director of Park View Community Mission, at 2323 Memorial Ave., said in a news release from Kroger.

“Kroger stepped up to fill this need, and we are grateful to have them as a part of the Lynchburg community. Their support on this initiative is going to make an impact right away – with these additional vans, we’re able to bring more food to students who need it most.”

Park View’s food-delivery program, called Food for Thought, was designed to provide food to students who might not otherwise have enough at home for a weekend. As a result of the pandemic and virtual learning, demand increased; at its height, nearly 1,100 bags of food were distributed weekly, according to the news release.