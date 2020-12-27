Community Notes for Dec. 27, 2020

“As families in Virginia bravely navigate this health and economic crisis, schools and community organizations stepped up in every county and city to provide nourishment and support, all while risking their own well-being and safety,” Sarah Steely, associate director of No Kid Hungry Virginia, said in a news release. “As the hunger crisis continues to intensify at unprecedented levels, school meals are more critical than ever in the lives of students and families. We are thankful for the compassionate food service professionals that work tirelessly to feed the kids in their communities. We see you and we applaud you.”