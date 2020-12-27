Community Notes for Dec. 27, 2020

LCS teachers get nearly $78k in innovation grants
The Lynchburg City Schools Education Foundation, Inc.’s board of directors recently awarded 35 Classroom Innovation grants totaling nearly $78,000 to Lynchburg City Schools teachers.
The program provides money for a range of projects and programs, with special focus this year on grants that enhance the hybrid learning environment for students and teachers, according to a news release from the division.
Projects included virtual paint classes, installation of disc golf courses, COVID-19-safe musical instruments, expanding research skills and social awareness by engaging students in the selection of library books that reflect their school population, real-time study tutorial portals for students who were challenged by the virtual learning model, and a robust outdoor classroom.
Now in its 29th year, the grants program has awarded more than $1 million since it began.
No Kid Hungry gives $60K to city schools
Lynchburg City Schools was among more than 40 Virginia school divisions recently to receive grants from the organization No Kid Hungry.
The school division received $60,215, which was part of No Kid Hungry’s slate of $2.4 million in grants that went to 68 school divisions or community organizations across the commonwealth.
The grants are designed to help with increased costs associated with meeting the increased need for food during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“As families in Virginia bravely navigate this health and economic crisis, schools and community organizations stepped up in every county and city to provide nourishment and support, all while risking their own well-being and safety,” Sarah Steely, associate director of No Kid Hungry Virginia, said in a news release. “As the hunger crisis continues to intensify at unprecedented levels, school meals are more critical than ever in the lives of students and families. We are thankful for the compassionate food service professionals that work tirelessly to feed the kids in their communities. We see you and we applaud you.”
AGAR receives $7,500 grant
Amherst Glebe Arts Response, Inc. has been awarded a $7,500 grant from the Greater Lynchburg Community Foundation, from the Rosalind and L. John Denney Fund and the Thomas P. and Lewise S. Parsley Fund.
The grant will support chamber music and jazz concerts, museum projects and programs in schools and libraries, according to a news release.
AGAR is a nonprofit that commissions, produces and presents projects in arts and humanities, primarily Amherst County.