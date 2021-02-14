Community notes for Feb. 14, 2021

Red Cross seeks blood donors
In honor of Black History Month this February, the American Red Cross encourages eligible donors — especially those who have recovered from COVID-19 — to give blood to honor the legacies of African Americans such as Dr. Charles Drew and Dr. Jerome Holland, the organization said in a news release.
“Drew, an African American surgeon, was the medical director of the first Red Cross blood bank in 1941. Drew’s research about the storage and shipment of blood plasma proved that blood could be stored for transfusions. Many of the processes he developed are still in use today,” the Red Cross said.
“As the first African American chair of the Red Cross Board of Governors, Holland was passionate about blood research. His commitment to providing the safest possible blood products for patients in need helped inform many safeguards the Red Cross has in place today to not only protect patients but also blood donors,” it said.
Appointments can be made by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
Donors in February will receive a $5 Amazon.com gift card, courtesy of Amazon (restrictions apply).
Upcoming blood donation opportunities include:
» Appomattox: Noon — 6 p.m., Feb. 22, Liberty Baptist Church, 1709 Church St.
» Afton: 3 p.m. — 7 p.m. Feb. 17, Rockfish Valley Volunteer Fire Department, 11100 Rockfish Valley Road.
» Afton: 3 p.m. — 7 p.m. Feb. 18, Rockfish Valley Volunteer Fire Department, 11100 Rockfish Valley Road.
» Lovingston: 1 p.m. — 7 p.m. Feb. 16, Calvary Baptist Church Lovingston, 8408 Thomas Nelson Highway
» Forest: 10 a.m. — 3 p.m. Feb. 24, Hanwha Azdel, 2000 Enterprise Drive
» Moneta: 2 p.m. — 6 p.m. Feb. 26, Bedford Lodge 244 at Moneta Fire Department, 12737 N. Old Moneta Road.
Parks & Rec, art club seek artists
Lynchburg Parks & Recreation and the Seven Hills Art Club are taking submissions from artists for Art in the Park in Riverside Park.
Artists from Lynchburg and surrounding areas are encouraged to apply. Art in the Park will take place outdoors from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 15.
Wander through Riverside Park to enjoy exhibitions of local artists, interactive children’s activities, and live demonstrations including painting and wheel-thrown pottery,” the parks and recreation department said in a news release. “Art in the Park will also feature an educational Art Walk on a paved trail to encourage art education.”
Artists may apply at Lynchburgparksandrec.com or rachel.smith@lynchburgva.gov">rachel.smith@lynchburgva.gov. All art displayed may be for sale. The final application deadline for the event is May 9. For more information, contact Rachel Smith at (434) 455-5874 or rachel.smith@lynchburgva.gov.
Girls on the Run begins spring season
Girls on the Run of Central Virginia has launched its 15th spring season.
“Through more than 45 sites across Central Virginia, Girls on the Run of Central Virginia has served more than 10,000 girls since it was founded in 2006,” the organization said in a news release.
For the spring 2021 season, Girls on the Run of Central Virginia is offering in-person and virtual programming options to accommodate the changing and unpredictable school year due to the pandemic.
The organization’s after-school programming can be delivered in person, as usual, or by coaches virtually, with lessons that mirror the regular programming.
“Virtual programming will include physical activity and social-emotional learning, providing girls with an opportunity to still build meaningful connections with their peers and caring adult role models” according to the news release.
Registration information is available at: www.girlsontheruncenva.org.
‘American Pickers’ returning to Virginia
Old stuff makes good TV. What started 25 years ago with PBS’s “Antiques Roadshow” has taken off with the expansion of cable and its crop of newer entries, such as the popular “American Pickers” — the documentary series on the History Channel that explores the world of antique “picking.”
Well, get ready, “Pickers” fans – producers have announced that the show will be filming throughout Virginia during the month of April, and they’re looking for locations in the region where hosts Mike Wolfe and Frank Fritz can “hunt for America’s most valuable antiques.”
A February news release states that the team is looking for anyone with “a large, private collection or accumulation of antiques that the pickers can spend the better part of the day looking through.” Regular watchers will know that the hosts like to get to know the owners of the properties they search as well as the stories behind the treasures they find.
The news release emphasizes that COVID-19 guidelines will be strictly followed during production. “While we plan to be in Virginia this April, we will continue to reschedule if conditions change for the worse,” the announcement states.
If interested, send name, phone number, location, and description of the collection, with photos, to american pickers@cineflix.com, or call 855-OLD- RUST, or find the show on Facebook at @GotAPick.
From staff and wire reports