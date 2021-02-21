Community notes for Feb. 21, 2021

“This will be the first public river access for the Rockfish River, but is also part of a larger blueway program that is planned for the Nelson County Wayside along [U.S.] 29 at Woods Mill,” the release stated.

The grant was part of $1.95 million in grants for 33 projects in 24 Virginia localities “that create, expand and make more accessible public open space,” according to the news release.

For more information on the foundation, and for a complete list of grant recipients, visit: vof.org.

Red Hill receives $8K grant from Virginia Humanities

Patrick Henry’s Red Hill in Brookneal was awarded an $8,000 grant for “research, collection of oral histories, and community outreach focusing on the history of the enslaved community” there, according to a news release.

Virginia Humanities, the state humanities council, said the grant was part of $181,500 recently awarded to 25 nonprofits in support of public humanities programs for audiences throughout and beyond Virginia.

While some projects focus on African American experiences, and others focus on economic or environmental matters, all 25 grants have an educational component of some kind, the council said in a news release.