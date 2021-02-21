Community notes for Feb. 21, 2021

The Junior League of Lynchburg is creating a Period Access Distribution Center “to create a referral and distribution system of free feminine hygiene products to adult women who are in need in Lynchburg and the surrounding areas.”
In conjunction with the YWCA of Central Virginia and Gleaning for the World, the center will enlist help from referring partners to enroll women in need in a subscription service to provide a free monthly supply of period products, according to a JLL news release. Referring partners will receive supplies to help their clients who have immediate needs.
The program will launch this spring with a $50,000 budget, which will include a part-time administrator working out of the PAD Center headquarters at the YWCA on Church Street. Junior League funding also will go toward having an educational and advocacy curriculum in 2022-2023 in partnership with other local organizations. Furthermore, $7,400 from the Al Stroobants Foundation will pay for supply kits that can be distributed immediately once the program begins.
For more information email: PADCenterVA@jrleaguelynchburg.
Nelson County gets $60K grant for public river access
Nelson County recently was awarded a $60,000 grant from the Virginia Outdoors Foundation for an easement acquisition to install and maintain a public boat take out and parking lot on a section of the Rockfish River, according to a news release from the county’s tourism department.
“This will be the first public river access for the Rockfish River, but is also part of a larger blueway program that is planned for the Nelson County Wayside along [U.S.] 29 at Woods Mill,” the release stated.
The grant was part of $1.95 million in grants for 33 projects in 24 Virginia localities “that create, expand and make more accessible public open space,” according to the news release.
For more information on the foundation, and for a complete list of grant recipients, visit: vof.org.
Red Hill receives $8K grant from Virginia Humanities
Patrick Henry’s Red Hill in Brookneal was awarded an $8,000 grant for “research, collection of oral histories, and community outreach focusing on the history of the enslaved community” there, according to a news release.
Virginia Humanities, the state humanities council, said the grant was part of $181,500 recently awarded to 25 nonprofits in support of public humanities programs for audiences throughout and beyond Virginia.
While some projects focus on African American experiences, and others focus on economic or environmental matters, all 25 grants have an educational component of some kind, the council said in a news release.
Founded in 1974, Virginia Humanities was one of 56 organizations created by the National Endowment for the Humanities to make the humanities available to all Americans, the council said.
Fund accepting applications for scholarships
Southside Electric Cooperative is accepting applications for its annual Southside Opportunity Fund scholarships.
High school and homeschool seniors who receive electricity at their homes from Southside Electric Cooperative and are headed to college or a trade/technical school are eligible for the $1,000 scholarships, the cooperative said in a news release.
The application deadline is March 26, and scholarships will be awarded this spring. Factors considered are financial need, academic achievement and a personal statement.
For more information or to apply, visit www.sof.coop, contact SEC’s community relations coordinators Joy Stump at (434) 645-3219 or joy.stump@sec.coop, or contact Mark Thomas at (434) 645-3276 or mark.thomas@sec.coop.
Bower Center announces art exhibition winners
The Bower Center for the Arts has announced the award winners of its Curry Bower Exhibition.
Winners were: Best in Show: Brotherhood by Barry Koplen, Danville; 2nd Place: Pufferfish by Linda Watkins, Boydton; 3rd Place: Before the Journey by Susan Talbot-Elliott, Lynchburg; Award of Merit: Spider Hunting by Amy Burczyk, Lynchburg; Award of Merit: Still Life by Karen Covey, Lynchburg; Award of Merit: Wearing Iron Oxide by Susan McCoy, Lexington; Judge’s Recognition: Body of Work — Choker, Imminent, and Worry by Whitney Brock, Roanoke; and Judge’s Recognition: Body of Work – Touched by Time, Agate Series #4, and Shadow Play #4 by Patricia Carr, Roanoke.
Richard Pumphrey, an artist and former long-time art history and studio art professor at the University of Lynchburg, judged the more than 130 artworks by 48 artists in the exhibit this year.
The 7th Annual Edna Curry/John Bower Exhibit will be available to see in person through Saturday, March 13 during current public hours, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday and Friday, and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Bower Center at 305 N. Bridge St. in Bedford. The works also can be viewed online at www.bowercenter.org.